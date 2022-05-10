Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Swedish Match AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWMA   SE0015812219

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/10 03:21:30 am EDT
94.81 SEK   +24.65%
02:38aPhilip Morris in talks to buy smaller rival Swedish Match
RE
12:16aELON MUSK : Steadier Start Seen for -2-
DJ
05/09Switzerland's Philip Morris In Talks to Buy Swedish Match
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philip Morris in talks to buy smaller rival Swedish Match

05/10/2022 | 02:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 9 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc is in talks to buy rival Swedish Match AB, the companies said on Monday, as the Marlboro maker looks to expand its smoke-free options amid rising global scrutiny on the sale of traditional cigarettes.

The talks between the companies were in progress, but it was uncertain whether an offer will be made, Philip Morris said in a separate statement. Shares of the company were up 1.6% at $100.53.

Swedish Match had a market capitalization of 120.92 billion Swedish krona ($12 billion), as of last close, according to Refinitiv data. Philip Morris had a market capitalization of $153.37 billion.

Last year, Philip Morris bought asthma inhaler maker Vectura for $1.44 billion as part of its long-term plan to develop smoke-free products and switch to being a "broader healthcare and wellness" company.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April issued a long-awaited proposal to ban flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes, which account for more than a third of the industry's overall market share in the United States.

Swedish Match makes snus, a wet snuff product that is banned in all European Union countries except Sweden. The company has grown in the U.S. cigar market in recent years and hopes for similar success there with snus, which faces competition in its home market.

The talks between the Marlboro maker and Swedish Match could yield a deal as soon as this week and it could be valued at $15 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal first reported earlier on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bronte Capital, which owns 15.1 million shares of Swedish Match, or about 1% of the company, said the reported offer undervalues the target.

"We believe the future for Swedish Match is considerably better than the price reflected and we are not happy with this offer," it said in a statement, adding that it would consider its future actions.

Swedish Match in March shelved plans to spin off and list its U.S. cigar business. ($1 = 10.0472 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Shinjini Ganguli and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -0.20% 9.85 Real-time Quote.-41.59%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0.94% 99.87 Delayed Quote.5.13%
S&P 500 -3.20% 3991.24 Real-time Quote.-13.49%
SWEDISH MATCH AB 25.16% 95.02 Delayed Quote.5.61%
All news about SWEDISH MATCH AB
02:38aPhilip Morris in talks to buy smaller rival Swedish Match
RE
12:16aELON MUSK : Steadier Start Seen for -2-
DJ
05/09Switzerland's Philip Morris In Talks to Buy Swedish Match
MT
05/09Earnings Flash (OPK) OPKO HEALTH Posts Q1 Revenue $329.2M, vs. Street Est of $331.5M
MT
05/09PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
05/09Philip Morris International Confirms Potential Offer Discussions with Swedish Match AB
DJ
05/09Philip Morris International Confirms Talks for Potential Acquisition of Swedish Match
MT
05/09Swedish Match confirms discussions regarding a possible public takeover offer for Swedi..
AQ
05/09Philip Morris in talks to buy smaller rival Swedish Match
RE
05/09Philip Morris in talks to buy European rival Swedish Match -WSJ
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SWEDISH MATCH AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 993 M 2 074 M 2 074 M
Net income 2022 6 509 M 643 M 643 M
Net Debt 2022 14 229 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 116 B 11 461 M 11 461 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
EV / Sales 2023 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 523
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart SWEDISH MATCH AB
Duration : Period :
Swedish Match AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 76,06 SEK
Average target price 80,61 SEK
Spread / Average Target 5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Dahlgren Chief Financial Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Joakim Westh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB5.61%11 461
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.13%154 655
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.16.61%101 301
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC20.80%93 906
ITC LIMITED22.29%42 716
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.-0.99%31 329