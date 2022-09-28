Philip Morris not planning to drop $16 bln Swedish Match bid - CEO

GDANSK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Philip Morris
International is not considering withdrawing its offer
for Swedish Match despite deteriorating global
economic conditions and has "options on the table" including
holding a majority stake, its CEO told Reuters.
Marlboro-maker Philip Morris in May offered to buy the
Stockholm-based company in a bet on the fast-growing market for
cigarette alternatives.
By Swedish law, 90% of Swedish Match shareholders need to
approve the offer before Oct. 21, but some have come out against
the $16 billion -- or 106 SEK per share -- bid for one of the
world's biggest makers of oral nicotine products.
Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak told Reuters he believes the
offer is "even more attractive" now given the global
macro-economic environment has changed since the original bid.
Asked if he has considered withdrawing Philip Morris' offer,
Olczak said: "No - what I'm saying is that the offer which is
out there -- the 106 SEK (per share) with 90% acceptance etc -
is a good offer."
Swedish Match has been trading above the SEK 106 offer price
since late July, suggesting investors anticipate PMI will need
to make a higher offer.
He said becoming a majority shareholder in Swedish Match was
one of many options if it doesn't cross the 90% threshold.
Swedish Match controls about half the world's market for
snus - a Swedish-style snuff that is moist and smoke-free,
according to Euromonitor International. The company is also the
global industry leader for nicotine pouches.
Earlier this month, Elliott Investment Management said that
the stake it had been building in Swedish Match since PMI's
offer had reached 5.25%, making it one of its largest
shareholders.
The activist investor was planning on opposing the bid under
its current terms, Bloomberg reported in July.
Olczak said he regularly met with investors of both
companies, but declined to identify them.
"I'm just saying on a regular basis, we're talking with
investors," he said.
He declined to comment on whether Philip Morris would
increase its offer.
(Reporting by Marie Mannes and Richa Naidu; Editing by Matt
Scuffham and Josephine Mason)