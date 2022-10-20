Advanced search
    SWMA   SE0015812219

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:05 2022-10-20 am EDT
112.45 SEK   +1.95%
02:31aPhilip Morris sweetens buyout offer for Swedish Match to $15.8 bln
RE
02:12aPhilip Morris Sweetens Offer for Swedish Match to $15.8 Billion from $14.4 Billion
MT
02:07aPhilip Morris sweetens buyout offer for Swedish Match
RE
Philip Morris sweetens buyout offer for Swedish Match to $15.8 bln

10/20/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Marlboro cigarettes-maker Philip Morris International Inc on Thursday raised its buyout offer for Swedish Match AB to 116 crowns per share and said it had no plans to increase its bid further.

The revised offer values Swedish Match at nearly $15.8 billion.

"We believe the best and final price in our revised offer for Swedish Match provides very compelling value for the shareholders of both Swedish Match and PMI," said Jacek Olczak chief executive officer of PMI.

Philip Morris made an all-cash offer of 106 crowns per share for the Stockholm-based group in May, seeking to expand in the fast-growing market for cigarette alternatives.

The company had earlier said that it was expecting EU antitrust approval for its Swedish Match bid in late October. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
