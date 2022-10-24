Philip Morris to get EU nod for Swedish Match with asset sale -sources

(Adds European Commission, Philip Morris, Swedish Match decline
comment, details; updates media identifier to SWEDISH
MATCH-M&A/PHILIP MORRIS-EU)
BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Marlboro maker Philip
Morris is set to gain EU antitrust approval for its $16
billion bid for Swedish Match after offering to sell
the target's logistics business, people familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
Philip Morris, which in May announced the deal aimed at
expanding its presence in the fast-growing market for cigarette
alternatives, submitted the concession to the European
Commission early this month.
The U.S. company is seeking to boost the sale of smoke-free
products to more than half of its revenue by 2025.
Stockholm-based Swedish Match controls about half the
world's market for snus, a Scandinavian moist oral tobacco
product which users place behind their upper lip, and is also
the global industry leader for nicotine pouches.
The European Union's competition enforcer, which is
scheduled to decide on the deal by Oct. 25, declined to comment.
Philip Morris and Swedish Match also declined to comment.
Philip Morris last week hiked its offer for Swedish Match in
an effort to win over shareholders waiting for a sweetened bid.
Hedge funds, including Elliott Management Corp, have built
up their stakes in Swedish Match in hopes of a higher bid.
Under Swedish law, 90% of Swedish Match shareholders need to
approve the offer before Nov. 4. Philip Morris is sticking to
this acceptance rate.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Additional reporting by Anna
Ringstrom and Marie Mannes in Stockholm; Editing by Jan Harvey
and Alexander Smith)