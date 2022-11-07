Advanced search
    SWMA   SE0015812219

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  07:59 2022-11-04 am EDT
115.05 SEK   +0.92%
01:35aPhilip Morris wins 83% stake in Swedish Match, goes ahead with $16 billion takeover
RE
01:31aPMHH is pleased to complete its offer for Swedish Match and become the owner of 82.59% of the shares; extends the offer period; and adjusts the price for future tenders due to the scheduled dividend
AQ
01:21aElliott gets on board with Swedish Match-up with titan Philip Morris
AQ
Philip Morris wins 83% stake in Swedish Match, goes ahead with $16 billion takeover

11/07/2022 | 01:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Moist powder tobacco

(Reuters) - Marlboro maker Philip Morris International (PMI) said on Monday it was going ahead with its $16 billion plan to buy Swedish Match despite winning accept from owners with no more than 82.59% of shares in the Swedish peer.

By Swedish law a bidder can only initiate a compulsory redemption of remaining shares if voluntary acceptance is above 90%. PMI had said earlier it could drop the bid if acceptance was lower.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 1.86% 89.98 Delayed Quote.-5.28%
SWEDISH MATCH AB 0.92% 115.05 Delayed Quote.59.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 22 194 M 2 027 M 2 027 M
Net income 2022 6 735 M 615 M 615 M
Net Debt 2022 11 830 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 175 B 15 981 M 15 981 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,42x
EV / Sales 2023 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 7 523
Free-Float 78,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 115,05 SEK
Average target price 115,42 SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Managers and Directors
Lars Dahlgren Chief Financial Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Joakim Westh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB59.75%15 981
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.28%139 487
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC23.52%85 241
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-3.99%81 544
ITC LIMITED62.16%53 450
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.20.34%33 710