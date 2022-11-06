Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Swedish Match AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWMA   SE0015812219

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  07:59 2022-11-04 am EDT
115.05 SEK   +0.92%
06:50aPhilip Morris wins Elliott backing for $15.7 billion Swedish Match takeover -FT
RE
06:07aPhilip Morris wins Elliott backing for $15.7 bln Swedish Match takeover -FT
RE
05:56aPhilip Morris Wins Elliott’s Backing For $15.7Bn Swedish Match Takeover - FT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philip Morris wins Elliott backing for $15.7 billion Swedish Match takeover -FT

11/06/2022 | 06:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Moist powder tobacco

(Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has decided to back Philip Morris International's (PMI) $15.7 billion offer for Swedish Match AB, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

PMI's offer had received more than 80% shareholder acceptance at the latest count on Friday and more could be processed on Monday, the FT reported.

Under Swedish law, PMI needs 90% of shareholders to agree to the deal to gain full control of Swedish Match.

PMI launched its bid for the maker of tobacco and oral nicotine products at 106 Swedish crowns ($9.73) per share in May before raising the offer to 116 crowns in October after Swedish Match shares consistently traded above the original bid price.

PMI, Swedish Match and Elliottt declined to comment.

($1 = 10.8952 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and and Marie Mannes in Gdansk; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 1.86% 89.98 Delayed Quote.-5.28%
SWEDISH MATCH AB 0.92% 115.05 Delayed Quote.59.75%
All news about SWEDISH MATCH AB
06:50aPhilip Morris wins Elliott backing for $15.7 billion Swedish Match takeover -FT
RE
06:07aPhilip Morris wins Elliott backing for $15.7 bln Swedish Match takeover -FT
RE
05:56aPhilip Morris Wins Elliott’s Backing For $15.7Bn Swedish Match Takeover - FT
RE
05:56aPhilip morris wins elliott’s backing for $15.7bn swedish match t…
RE
11/04Some small shareholders in Swedish Match sell out ahead of bid deadline
RE
11/04Swma Nov 4, 2022 9 : 00 AM CET - 0.1 % 113.85 SEK The share
PU
11/03Swma Nov 3, 2022 9 : 14 AM CET - 0.2 % 113.50 SEK The share
PU
11/02Swma Nov 2, 2022 9 : 07 AM CET - 0.2 % 113.55 SEK The share
PU
11/01Swedish Match Investor Framtiden to Decline Philip Morris' Sweetened Bid
MT
11/01Swedish Match long-term shareholder Framtiden not tendering shares to Philip Morris
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SWEDISH MATCH AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 194 M 2 027 M 2 027 M
Net income 2022 6 735 M 615 M 615 M
Net Debt 2022 11 830 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 175 B 15 981 M 15 981 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,42x
EV / Sales 2023 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 7 523
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart SWEDISH MATCH AB
Duration : Period :
Swedish Match AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 115,05 SEK
Average target price 115,42 SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Dahlgren Chief Financial Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Joakim Westh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB59.75%15 981
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.28%139 487
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC23.52%85 241
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-3.99%81 544
ITC LIMITED62.16%53 450
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.20.34%33 710