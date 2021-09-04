Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Stockholm  >  Swedish Match AB    SWMA   SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/12 03:44:36 am
716.3 SEK   -0.13%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SWMA Apr 12, 2021 9:04 AM CET - 0.1 % 716.40 SEK The share

04/12/2021 | 03:25am EDT
The share
Friday, 9 April 2021, 18:00 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
717.20
+/- % Buy Sell Last High Low Volume
+2.60 +0.36 715.80 716.20 717.20 717.20 711.80 526,470
Share graph Trading markets Share info List info
The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets
Shows the closing price 2021-04-09 % Last Volume
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) +0.36% 717.20 526,470
Cboe Europe Equities BXE +0.93% 716.50 86,138
Cboe Europe Equities CXE +3.32% 715.40 18
TRQX (Turquoise) +0.00% 692.30 0

Shows trading period 2021-03-15 - 2021-04-09 Volume Market share
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) 10,849,701 54.04%
Cboe Europe Equities BXE 9,207,653 45.86%
Cboe Europe Equities CXE 10,148 0.05%
TRQX (Turquoise) 11,232 0.06%

CET. Price delayed 15 min Information provided by Cision

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets - turnover 2019
Nasdaq Cboe London Stock Exchange Turquoise Other
1/31/2020 11,589,142 16,328,413 1,607,990 752,406 1,709,938
2/28/2020 14,322,864 17,246,647 2,135,610 1,015,293 2,898,644
3/31/2020 25,568,411 34,159,760 4,738,524 1,437,672 3,556,228
4/30/2020 14,790,901 22,344,650 3,023,943 836,940 2,398,955
5/29/2020 10,664,795 11,788,196 1,685,976 562,272 2,620,686
6/30/2020 14,347,358 15,817,610 1,175,010 801,688 4,523,719
7/31/2020 11,256,907 12,593,103 1,168,941 949,256 2,728,121
8/31/2020 10,203,623 10,991,414 1,435,452 269,604 1,009,991
9/30/2020 8,865,542 9,556,925 1,097,153 414,976 1,222,612
10/30/2020 10,738,340 13,384,362 1,368,368 710,888 2,632,229
11/30/2020 11,708,011 12,411,819 1,323,908 380,648 1,521,520
12/31/2020 10,548,710 13,518,381 1,256,548 495,266 1,975,201
Share information
Previous Close 717.20
52 week High 749.00
52 week High Date Sep 28, 2020
52 week Low 583.00
52 week Low Date Apr 14, 2020
52 weeks % 24.13
YTD 12.45
Share data 2020 2019 2018 20175) 2016
Earnings per share, basic, SEK
Including larger one-time items1) 30.38 23.22 20.63 18.88 27.38
Including larger one-time items and excluding income from STG 30.38 23.22 20.63 18.38 26.44
Excluding larger one-time items and income from STG2) 32.16 25.41 20.63 16.40 14.39
Dividend per share, SEK 15.00 12.50 10.50 16.60 16.00
Dividend pay-out ratio, excluding larger one-time items3), % 47 49 51 101 104
Market capitalization at year-end, billion SEK4) 101.0 78.8 59.4 56.9 53.5
P/E-ratio6) 21.0 20.8 16.9 17.1 10.6
EBIT multiple6) 16.4 17.1 14.6 14.2 9.6
Return on reinvested dividend, SEK 1.30 0.79 1.33 1.54 1.61
Total return, % 35.0 41.5 12.7 17.6 6.9

1) 2017 includes dividends received from the investment in STG.

2) 2020 excludes a tax charge including interest of 286 MSEK related to an adverse ruling in a tax case in Sweden. 2016-2019 excludes larger one time items that have been separately reported from the product segments.

3) Dividend for 2020 is the Board's proposal. 2017 and 2016 includes special dividends of 7.40 SEK per share and 7.50 SEK per share respectively.

4) Excluding shares held by Swedish Match.

5) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.

6) Earnings include larger one-time items and income from STG up until disposal in 2017.

Share price history
Nasdaq Stockholm
Download Excel file(data available from May 15, 1996)
Nasdaq US
Download Excel file(until date of delisting Oct 18, 2004)
Listing information

Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0000310336
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 162.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 116329.80

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Swedish Match handles your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Notice. You can at any time end the subscription.

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 451 M 2 038 M 2 038 M
Net income 2021 5 479 M 640 M 640 M
Net Debt 2021 13 522 M 1 579 M 1 579 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 114 B 13 284 M 13 269 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,28x
EV / Sales 2022 6,85x
Nbr of Employees 6 735
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart SWEDISH MATCH AB
Duration : Period :
Swedish Match AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 745,81 SEK
Last Close Price 717,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB12.45%13 284
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.00%141 934
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC2.88%87 496
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC0.42%19 842
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.15.22%980
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-6.44%631
