  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Swedish Match AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWMA   SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SWMA Apr 22, 2021 9:05 AM CET - 0.4 % 714.00 SEK The share

04/22/2021 | 03:28am EDT
Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0000310336
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 158.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 112812.00

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 457 M 2 076 M 2 076 M
Net income 2021 5 483 M 652 M 652 M
Net Debt 2021 13 519 M 1 608 M 1 608 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 114 B 13 491 M 13 510 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,28x
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 735
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart SWEDISH MATCH AB
Duration : Period :
Swedish Match AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 745,81 SEK
Last Close Price 717,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB12.42%13 491
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.77%146 500
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC1.05%87 285
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-2.44%19 577
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.5.68%878
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-11.48%594
