SWMA Apr 29, 2021 9:07 AM CET - 0.1 % 711.60 SEK The share

Name: Swedish Match AB

Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm

First listing: May 15, 1996

Ticker code: SWMA

Bloomberg code: SWMA

Reuters code: SWMA.ST

ISIN Code: SE0000310336

List: Large Cap

Sector: Consumer Staples

Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

Number of shares (mio)* 158.00

Total share value (mio)* 112432.80 * Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match