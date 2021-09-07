Log in
    SWMA   SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/29 03:56:01 am
705.3 SEK   -0.97%
03:29aSWMA APR 29, 2021 9 : 07 AM CET - 0.1 % 711.60 SEK The share
PU
04/28SWMA APR 28, 2021 9 : 06 AM CET - 0.2 % 713.80 SEK The share
PU
04/27SWMA APR 27, 2021 9 : 07 AM CET - 0.5 % 708.60 SEK The share
PU
SWMA Apr 29, 2021 9:07 AM CET - 0.1 % 711.60 SEK The share

04/29/2021 | 03:29am EDT
Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0000310336
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 158.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 112432.80

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 485 M 2 100 M 2 100 M
Net income 2021 5 491 M 660 M 660 M
Net Debt 2021 13 509 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 113 B 13 457 M 13 516 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,21x
EV / Sales 2022 6,79x
Nbr of Employees 6 735
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart SWEDISH MATCH AB
Duration : Period :
Swedish Match AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 745,81 SEK
Last Close Price 712,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB11.67%13 457
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.72%147 295
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-1.02%85 942
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-3.74%19 313
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.14.43%973
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-11.17%602
