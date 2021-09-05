SWMA Apr 7, 2021 9:05 AM CET - 0.1 % 693.20 SEK The share

Share information

Share data 2020 2019 2018 20175) 2016 Earnings per share, basic, SEK Including larger one-time items1) 30.38 23.22 20.63 18.88 27.38 Including larger one-time items and excluding income from STG 30.38 23.22 20.63 18.38 26.44 Excluding larger one-time items and income from STG2) 32.16 25.41 20.63 16.40 14.39 Dividend per share, SEK 15.00 12.50 10.50 16.60 16.00 Dividend pay-out ratio, excluding larger one-time items3), % 47 49 51 101 104 Market capitalization at year-end, billion SEK4) 101.0 78.8 59.4 56.9 53.5 P/E-ratio6) 21.0 20.8 16.9 17.1 10.6 EBIT multiple6) 16.4 17.1 14.6 14.2 9.6 Return on reinvested dividend, SEK 1.30 0.79 1.33 1.54 1.61 Total return, % 35.0 41.5 12.7 17.6 6.9

1) 2017 includes dividends received from the investment in STG.

2) 2020 excludes a tax charge including interest of 286 MSEK related to an adverse ruling in a tax case in Sweden. 2016-2019 excludes larger one time items that have been separately reported from the product segments.

3) Dividend for 2020 is the Board's proposal. 2017 and 2016 includes special dividends of 7.40 SEK per share and 7.50 SEK per share respectively.

4) Excluding shares held by Swedish Match.

5) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.

6) Earnings include larger one-time items and income from STG up until disposal in 2017.