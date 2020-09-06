SWMA Dec 30, 2020 9:06 AM CET + 0.2 % 647.20 SEK The share

Share information

Share data 2019 2018 20173) 2016 2015 Earnings per share, basic, SEK Including larger one-time items1) 23.22 20.63 18.88 27.38 14.48 Including larger one-time items and excluding income from STG 23.22 20.63 18.38 26.44 12.62 Excluding larger one-time items and income from STG 25.41 20.63 16.40 14.39 12.79 Dividend per share, SEK2) 12.50 10.50 16.60 16.00 29.50 Market price at year-end, SEK 482.80 349.10 323.20 289:80 300.20 P/E-ratio4) 20.8 16.9 17.1 10.6 20.7 EBIT multiple4) 17.1 14.6 14.2 9.6 16.1

1) Full year 2017 includes dividends received from the investment in STG

2) 2017, 2016 and 2015 includes special dividends of 7.40 SEK per share, 7.50 SEK per share and 21.50 SEK per share respectively.

3) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.

4) Earnings include larger one-time items and income from STG up until disposal in 2017.