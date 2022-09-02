SWMA Dec 9, 2022 9:02 AM CET + 0.0 % 113.55 SEK The share

Advanced search
    SWMA   SE0015812219

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:22 2022-12-09 am EST
113.58 SEK   +0.07%
12/08 Swma Dec 8, 2022 9:10 AM CET +0.3% 113.80 SEK
PU
12/07 Swma Dec 7, 2022 9:03 AM CET +0.0% 113.55 SEK
PU
12/06 Philip Morris International progresses toward sole ownership of Swedish Match, further supporting our ambition to deliver a smoke-free future
AQ
SWMA Dec 9, 2022 9:02 AM CET +0.0% 113.55 SEK

12/09/2022 | 03:33am EST
The share
Friday, 9 December 2022, 9:02 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
113.55
+/- % Buy Sell Last High Low Volume
+0.05 +0.04 113.55 113.60 113.55 113.55 113.55 3,407
Share graph Trading markets Share info List info
Show chart with:
Total return
Volume (Number of shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm)
Comparison in percent
IndexOMXS30 - OMX Stockholm 30
PeersBATS - Brittish American Tobacco (XLON)
IMB - Imperial Brand (XLON)
MO - Altria Group INC (XNYS)
PMI - Philip Morris International (XSWX)
AXFO - Axfood (XSTO)
CARL B - Carlsberg B (XCSE)
HEIA - Heineken NV (XAMS)
RI - Pernod Ricard SA (XPAR)
SWMA - Swedish Match (XSTO)
Total return
OMXS30 - OMX Stockholm 30
BATS - Brittish American Tobacco (XLON)
IMB - Imperial Brand (XLON)
MO - Altria Group INC (XNYS)
PMI - Philip Morris International (XSWX)
AXFO - Axfood (XSTO)
CARL B - Carlsberg B (XCSE)
HEIA - Heineken NV (XAMS)
RI - Pernod Ricard SA (XPAR)

CET. Price delayed 15 min. Information provided by Cision

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets
Shows the closing price 2022-11-24 % Last Volume
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) +0.00% 115.05 2,633,654
Cboe Europe Equities BXE +0.00% 115.08 44,779
Cboe Europe Equities CXE +0.00% 115.10 85
TRQX (Turquoise) +0.00% 115.40 0

Shows trading period 2022-11-09 - 2022-12-08 Volume Market share
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) 89,083,469 94.50%
Cboe Europe Equities BXE 5,147,020 5.46%
Cboe Europe Equities CXE 5,445 0.01%
TRQX (Turquoise) 33,520 0.04%

CET. Price delayed 15 min Information provided by Cision

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Market Percent
Cboe Global Markets 51.48
Nasdaq 22.38
LSE Group 20.07
Other 6.07

Source: Monitor by Modular Finance AB as of September 28, 2022.

Trading markets - turnover 2020
Nasdaq Cboe London Stock Exchange Other trading
platforms
2021-01-31 103,983,700 150,939,880 24,514,890 20,272,150
2021-02-28 197,409,070 226,171,560 44,985,010 39,489,650
2021-03-31 139,873,360 145,873,280 17,817,000 14,754,480
2020-04-30 134,300,040 396,019,470 119,339,750 31,724,060
2021-05-29 107,462,886 81,432,407 23,278,839 20,606,439
2021-06-30 82,034,229 68,403,358 17,570,821 15,681,212
2021-07-31 69,302,148 72,442,044 22,960,339 11,449,018
2021-08-31 61,794,005 51,513,540 12,062,584 7,367,289
2021-09-30 69,103,380 58,818,053 15,075,548 12,130,224
2021-10-30 66,245,148 81,575,410 18,954,964 15,334,692
2021-11-30 146,001,212 156,577,784 51,551,273 70,790,743
2021-12-31 92,075,829 117,709,984 32,791,553 14,429,942
Share information
Previous Close 113.50
52 week High 116.20
52 week High Date Nov 10, 2022
52 week Low 64.14
52 week Low Date Feb 24, 2022
52 weeks % 71.89
YTD 57.66
Share data 2021 2020 2019
Earnings per share, basic and diluted, SEK1) 3.97 3.04 2.32
Dividend per share, SEK1)2) 1.86 1.50 1.25
Dividend pay-out ratio, excluding larger one-time items, % 49 47 49
Market price at year-end, SEK 72.02 63.78 48.28
Market capitalization at year-end, billion SEK3) 110.3 101.0 78.8
P/E-ratio 18.1 21.0 20.8
EBIT multiple 15 16.4 17.1
Total return, % 15.3 35.0 41.5

1) A sharesplit (1:10) was made in May 2021. Historical share data in this report has been restated in accoradance with IAS 33.

2) Dividend for 2021 is Board's proposal.

3) Excluding shares held by Swedish Match.

Share price history
Nasdaq Stockholm
Download Excel file(data available from May 15, 1996)
Nasdaq US
Download Excel file

(Until date of delisting Oct 18, 2004.)

The Swedish Match Nasdaq US share price history is not adjusted for the 10:1 share split which became effective on May 7, 2021.

Listing information

Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0015812219
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (billion)* 1.525
  • Total share value (billion)* 173.164

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Attachments

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 08:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 154 M 2 140 M 2 140 M
Net income 2022 6 730 M 650 M 650 M
Net Debt 2022 11 767 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 173 B 16 675 M 16 675 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,32x
EV / Sales 2023 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 523
Free-Float 3,56%
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 113,50 SEK
Average target price 116,27 SEK
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Dahlgren Chief Financial Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Joakim Westh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB57.60%16 675
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.24%157 935
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC20.91%92 669
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-1.12%83 103
ITC LIMITED55.97%51 278
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.21.33%36 574