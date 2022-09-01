Log in
    SWMA   SE0015812219

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/10 03:58:17 am
74.37 SEK   +0.83%
SWMA FEB 10, 2022 9 : 01 AM CET + 0.0 % 73.78 SEK The share
PU
SWMA FEB 9, 2022 9 : 03 AM CET + 0.8 % 74.02 SEK The share
PU
SWMA FEB 8, 2022 9 : 00 AM CET - 0.2 % 73.28 SEK The share
PU
SWMA Feb 10, 2022 9:01 AM CET + 0.0 % 73.78 SEK The share

02/10/2022 | 03:30am EST

02/10/2022 | 03:30am EST
The share
Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 18:00 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
73.76
+/- % Buy Sell Last High Low Volume
+0.34 +0.46 73.70 73.74 73.76 74.32 73.68 1,980,874
SWMA - Swedish Match (XSTO)
Total return
OMXS30 - OMX Stockholm 30
BATS - Brittish American Tobacco (XLON)
IMB - Imperial Brand (XLON)
MO - Altria Group INC (XNYS)
PMI - Philip Morris International (XSWX)
AXFO - Axfood (XSTO)
CARL B - Carlsberg B (XCSE)
HEIA - Heineken NV (XAMS)
RI - Pernod Ricard SA (XPAR)

CET. Price delayed 15 min. Information provided by Cision

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets
Shows the closing price 2022-02-08 % Last Volume
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) +0.03% 73.42 2,566,096
Cboe Europe Equities BXE -0.97% 72.48 441,826
Cboe Europe Equities CXE -0.66% 72.48 163
TRQX (Turquoise) +0.42% 73.52 70,578

Shows trading period 2022-01-11 - 2022-02-09 Volume Market share
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) 80,432,064 80.29%
Cboe Europe Equities BXE 18,440,766 18.41%
Cboe Europe Equities CXE 11,057 0.01%
TRQX (Turquoise) 1,292,665 1.29%

CET. Price delayed 15 min Information provided by Cision

Trading markets - turnover 2020
Nasdaq Cboe London Stock Exchange Turquoise Other
1/31/2020 11,589 16,328 1,608 752 1,710
2/28/2020 14,323 17,247 2,136 1,015 2,899
3/31/2020 25,568 34,160 4,739 1,438 3,556
4/30/2020 14,791 22,345 3,024 837 2,399
5/29/2020 10,665 11,788 1,686 562 2,621
6/30/2020 14,347 15,818 1,175 802 4,524
7/31/2020 11,257 12,593 1,169 949 2,728
8/31/2020 10,204 10,991 1,435 270 1,010
9/30/2020 8,866 9,557 1,097 415 1,223
10/30/2020 10,738 13,384 1,368 711 2,632
11/30/2020 11,708 12,412 1,324 381 1,522
12/31/2020 10,549 13,518 1,257 495 1,975
Share information
Previous Close 73.76
52 week High 83.36
52 week High Date Sep 17, 2021
52 week Low 58.36
52 week Low Date Feb 22, 2021
52 weeks % 8.69
YTD 2.42
Share data1) 2020 2019 2018
Earnings per share, basic, SEK 30.38 23.22 20.63
Earnings per share, diluted, SEK 30.38 23.22 20.63
Dividend per share, SEK 15.00 12.50 10.50
Dividend pay-out ratio, excluding larger one-time items, % 47 49 51
Market price at year-end, SEK 637.80 482.80 349.10
Market capitalization at year-end, billion SEK2) 101.0 78.8 59.4
P/E-ratio after tax 21.0 20.8 16.9
EBIT multiple 16.4 17.1 14.6
Return on reinvested dividend, SEK 1.30 0.79 1.33
Total return, % 35.0 41.5 12.7

1) Share data for 2020, 2019 and 2018 are not adjusted for the 10:1 share split which became effective on May 7, 2021.

2) Excluding shares held by Swedish Match.

Share price history
Nasdaq Stockholm
Download Excel file(data available from May 15, 1996)
Nasdaq US
Download Excel file

(Until date of delisting Oct 18, 2004.)

The Swedish Match Nasdaq US share price history is not adjusted for the 10:1 share split which became effective on May 7, 2021.

Listing information

Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0015812219
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (billion)* 1.580
  • Total share value (billion)* 116.541

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:29:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 373 M 2 021 M 2 021 M
Net income 2021 6 091 M 670 M 670 M
Net Debt 2021 13 273 M 1 460 M 1 460 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 115 B 12 609 M 12 609 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
EV / Sales 2022 6,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 735
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 73,76 SEK
Average target price 77,61 SEK
Spread / Average Target 5,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Dahlgren Chief Financial Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB2.42%12 609
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.32%161 677
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC19.04%100 472
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.6.77%91 925
ITC LIMITED6.05%38 137
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.0.88%35 964