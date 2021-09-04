Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Swedish Match AB    SWMA   SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/02 04:02:39 am
652.3 SEK   +0.54%
03:34aSWMA FEB 2, 2021 9 : 04 AM CET - 0.3 % 646.60 SEK The share
PU
02/01SWMA FEB 1, 2021 9 : 03 AM CET - 0.3 % 643.80 SEK The share
PU
01/29SWMA JAN 29, 2021 9 : 06 AM CET - 1.3 % 637.40 SEK The share
PU
SWMA Feb 2, 2021 9:04 AM CET - 0.3 % 646.60 SEK The share

02/02/2021 | 03:34am EST
The share
Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 9:13 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
648.80
+/- % Buy Sell Last High Low Volume
+0.00 +0.00 648.60 648.80 648.80 650.00 644.20 30,538
CET. Price delayed 15 min. Information provided by Cision

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Shows the closing price 2021-02-01 % Last Volume
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) +0.43% 648.80 563,680
Cboe Europe Equities BXE -0.29% 647.30 118,729
Cboe Europe Equities CXE -0.77% 645.00 88
TRQX (Turquoise) -1.94% 636.60 141

Shows trading period 2021-01-04 - 2021-02-01 Volume Market share
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) 10,996,612 81.98%
Cboe Europe Equities BXE 2,349,171 17.51%
Cboe Europe Equities CXE 18,612 0.14%
TRQX (Turquoise) 49,035 0.37%

CET. Price delayed 15 min Information provided by Cision

Trading markets - turnover 2019
Nasdaq Cboe London Stock Exchange Turquoise Other
2019-01-31 13,106,029 21,750,307 2,536,150 1,337,535 2,369,432
2019-02-28 13,430,230 24,204,888 1,620,093 1,602,971 2,598,602
2019-03-29 13,906,588 24,141,642 2,282,526 1,561,661 2,087,931
2019-04-30 11,390,804 51,144,848 9,732,452 1,006,984 1,731,467
2019-05-31 13,614,772 22,940,978 1,451,119 1,270,777 2,099,764
2019-06-28 14,509,856 18,260,963 1,237,364 909,931 3,002,545
2019-07-31 17,284,222 25,667,837 1,677,053 1,989,712 3,538,379
2019-08-30 14,739,915 15,916,078 1,226,395 947,669 1,622,768
2019-09-30 14,509,458 19,324,788 828,914 982,985 1,969,924
2019-10-31 16,670,362 27,496,701 1,700,574 940,759 2,647,623
2019-11-29 11,483,959 15,316,582 1,148,402 939,159 3,995,908
2019-12-30 10,598,667 14,036,996 1,076,578 611,386 1,095,456
Share information
Previous Close 648.80
52 week High 749.00
52 week High Date Sep 28, 2020
52 week Low 484.80
52 week Low Date Mar 23, 2020
52 weeks % 18.96
YTD 1.72
Share data 2019 2018 20173) 2016 2015
Earnings per share, basic, SEK
Including larger one-time items1) 23.22 20.63 18.88 27.38 14.48
Including larger one-time items and excluding income from STG 23.22 20.63 18.38 26.44 12.62
Excluding larger one-time items and income from STG 25.41 20.63 16.40 14.39 12.79
Dividend per share, SEK2) 12.50 10.50 16.60 16.00 29.50
Market price at year-end, SEK 482.80 349.10 323.20 289:80 300.20
P/E-ratio4) 20.8 16.9 17.1 10.6 20.7
EBIT multiple4) 17.1 14.6 14.2 9.6 16.1

1) Full year 2017 includes dividends received from the investment in STG

2) 2017, 2016 and 2015 includes special dividends of 7.40 SEK per share, 7.50 SEK per share and 21.50 SEK per share respectively.

3) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.

4) Earnings include larger one-time items and income from STG up until disposal in 2017.

Share price history
Nasdaq Stockholm
Download Excel file(data available from May 15, 1996)
Nasdaq US
Download Excel file(until date of delisting Oct 18, 2004)
Listing information

Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0000310336
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 162.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 105235.40

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Subscribe to the share price

Share closing price (each Friday)

Enter your e-mail address
Not a valid email
Send

Swedish Match handles your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Notice. You can at any time end the subscription.

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 08:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 16 611 M 1 974 M 1 974 M
Net income 2020 4 894 M 581 M 581 M
Net Debt 2020 12 934 M 1 537 M 1 537 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 2,37%
Capitalization 104 B 12 309 M 12 313 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,02x
EV / Sales 2021 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 712
Free-Float 89,4%
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 753,63 SEK
Last Close Price 648,80 SEK
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB1.72%12 309
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.51%123 121
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-2.33%82 686
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC-4.59%18 785
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.15.84%989
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-4.73%659
