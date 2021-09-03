Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Swedish Match AB    SWMA   SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/11 03:51:44 am
636.3 SEK   -0.39%
03:32aSWMA JAN 11, 2021 9 : 03 AM CET - 0.1 % 638.40 SEK The share
PU
01/08SWMA JAN 8, 2021 9 : 45 AM CET - 0.6 % 638.20 SEK The share
PU
01/07SWMA JAN 7, 2021 9 : 04 AM CET + 1.6 % 645.40 SEK The share
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SWMA Jan 11, 2021 9:03 AM CET - 0.1 % 638.40 SEK The share

01/11/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The share
Monday, 11 January 2021, 9:11 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
635.40
+/- % Buy Sell Last High Low Volume
-3.40 -0.53 635.40 635.80 635.40 639.20 635.40 30,799
Share graph Trading markets Share info List info
Show chart with:
Total return
Volume (Number of shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm)
Regulatory Information:
Reports
Press Releases
Comparison in percent
IndexOMXS30 - OMX Stockholm 30
PeersMO - Altria Group INC (XNYS)
AXFO - Axfood (XSTO)
BATS - Brittish American Tobacco (XLON)
CARL B - Carlsberg B (XCSE)
IMB - Imperial Brand (XLON)
PMI - Philip Morris International (XSWX)
Download
Download:
  • Download PDF
  • Download JPG
  • Download PNG
  • Download SVG
  • Print chart

CET. Price delayed 15 min. Information provided by Cision

Zoom:
  • Day
  • One month
  • Three months
  • Six months
  • One year
  • All
Dates
From:
To:

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets
Shows the closing price 2021-01-08 % Last Volume
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) -0.50% 638.80 401,285
Cboe Europe Equities BXE -0.53% 638.80 119,099
Cboe Europe Equities CXE -0.44% 639.60 59
TRQX (Turquoise) -0.06% 639.20 182

Shows trading period 2020-12-14 - 2021-01-08 Volume Market share
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) 7,165,086 69.86%
Cboe Europe Equities BXE 1,679,823 16.38%
Cboe Europe Equities CXE 1,177,898 11.49%
TRQX (Turquoise) 233,095 2.27%

CET. Price delayed 15 min Information provided by Cision

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets - turnover 2019
Nasdaq Cboe London Stock Exchange Turquoise Other
1/31/2019 13,106,029 21,750,307 2,536,150 1,337,535 2,369,432
2/28/2019 13,430,230 24,204,888 1,620,093 1,602,971 2,598,602
3/29/2019 13,906,588 24,141,642 2,282,526 1,561,661 2,087,931
4/30/2019 11,390,804 51,144,848 9,732,452 1,006,984 1,731,467
5/31/2019 13,614,772 22,940,978 1,451,119 1,270,777 2,099,764
6/28/2019 14,509,856 18,260,963 1,237,364 909,931 3,002,545
7/31/2019 17,284,222 25,667,837 1,677,053 1,989,712 3,538,379
8/30/2019 14,739,915 15,916,078 1,226,395 947,669 1,622,768
9/30/2019 14,509,458 19,324,788 828,914 982,985 1,969,924
10/31/2019 16,670,362 27,496,701 1,700,574 940,759 2,647,623
11/29/2019 11,483,959 15,316,582 1,148,402 939,159 3,995,908
12/30/2019 10,598,667 14,036,996 1,076,578 611,386 1,095,456
Share information
Previous Close 638.80
52 week High 749.00
52 week High Date Sep 28, 2020
52 week Low 484.80
52 week Low Date Mar 23, 2020
52 weeks % 21.44
YTD 0.16
Share data 2019 2018 20173) 2016 2015
Earnings per share, basic, SEK
Including larger one-time items1) 23.22 20.63 18.88 27.38 14.48
Including larger one-time items and excluding income from STG 23.22 20.63 18.38 26.44 12.62
Excluding larger one-time items and income from STG 25.41 20.63 16.40 14.39 12.79
Dividend per share, SEK2) 12.50 10.50 16.60 16.00 29.50
Market price at year-end, SEK 482.80 349.10 323.20 289:80 300.20
P/E-ratio4) 20.8 16.9 17.1 10.6 20.7
EBIT multiple4) 17.1 14.6 14.2 9.6 16.1

1) Full year 2017 includes dividends received from the investment in STG

2) 2017, 2016 and 2015 includes special dividends of 7.40 SEK per share, 7.50 SEK per share and 21.50 SEK per share respectively.

3) Restated in accordance with IFRS 15.

4) Earnings include larger one-time items and income from STG up until disposal in 2017.

Share price history
Nasdaq Stockholm
Download Excel file(data available from May 15, 1996)
Nasdaq US
Download Excel file(until date of delisting Oct 18, 2004)
Listing information

Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0000310336
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 162.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 103613.40

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Subscribe to the share price

Share closing price (each Friday)

Enter your e-mail address
Not a valid email
Send

Swedish Match handles your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Notice. You can at any time end the subscription.

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 08:31:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SWEDISH MATCH AB
03:32aSWMA JAN 11, 2021 9 : 03 AM CET - 0.1 % 638.40 SEK The share
PU
01/08SWMA JAN 8, 2021 9 : 45 AM CET - 0.6 % 638.20 SEK The share
PU
01/07SWMA JAN 7, 2021 9 : 04 AM CET + 1.6 % 645.40 SEK The share
PU
01/05SWMA JAN 5, 2021 9 : 04 AM CET - 0.5 % 644.60 SEK The share
PU
01/04SWMA JAN 4, 2021 9 : 04 AM CET + 0.9 % 643.80 SEK The share
PU
2020SWMA DEC 30, 2020 9 : 06 AM CET + 0.2 % 647.20 SEK The share
PU
2020SWMA DEC 29, 2020 9 : 03 AM CET + 0.3 % 644.00 SEK The share
PU
2020SWMA DEC 28, 2020 9 : 17 AM CET - 0.1 % 639.20 SEK The share
PU
2020SWMA DEC 23, 2020 9 : 05 AM CET - 0.3 % 638.20 SEK The share
PU
2020SWMA DEC 21, 2020 9 : 11 AM CET - 0.1 % 636.60 SEK The share
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 648 M 2 013 M 2 013 M
Net income 2020 4 895 M 592 M 592 M
Net Debt 2020 12 931 M 1 563 M 1 563 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 102 B 12 425 M 12 337 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,91x
EV / Sales 2021 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 6 712
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart SWEDISH MATCH AB
Duration : Period :
Swedish Match AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 755,25 SEK
Last Close Price 638,80 SEK
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB0.16%12 425
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.0.36%129 397
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC3.40%86 863
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC6.68%20 843
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.2.15%872
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED-0.68%688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ