Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Swedish Match AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWMA   SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/15 03:38:03 am
78.7 SEK   +0.77%
03:28aSWMA JUN 15, 2021 9 : 04 AM CET + 0.2 % 78.22 SEK The share
PU
06/14SWMA JUN 14, 2021 9 : 03 AM CET + 0.7 % 77.94 SEK The share
PU
06/10SWMA JUN 10, 2021 9 : 07 AM CET - 0.1 % 78.54 SEK The share
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SWMA Jun 15, 2021 9:04 AM CET + 0.2 % 78.22 SEK The share

06/15/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The share
Tuesday, 15 June 2021, 9:04 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
78.22
+/- % Buy Sell Last High Low Volume
+0.12 +0.15 78.24 78.30 78.22 78.50 78.20 73,049
Share graph Trading markets Share info List info
Show chart with:
Total return
Volume (Number of shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm)
Regulatory Information:
Reports
Press Releases
Comparison in percent
IndexOMXS30 - OMX Stockholm 30
PeersMO - Altria Group INC (XNYS)
AXFO - Axfood (XSTO)
BATS - Brittish American Tobacco (XLON)
CARL B - Carlsberg B (XCSE)
IMB - Imperial Brand (XLON)
PMI - Philip Morris International (XSWX)
Download
Download:
  • Download PDF
  • Download JPG
  • Download PNG
  • Download SVG
  • Print chart

CET. Price delayed 15 min. Information provided by Cision

Zoom:
  • Day
  • One month
  • Three months
  • Six months
  • One year
  • All
Dates
From:
To:

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets
Shows the closing price 2021-06-09 % Last Volume
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) +0.85% 78.64 3,323,895
Cboe Europe Equities BXE +0.79% 78.69 1,417,656
Cboe Europe Equities CXE +0.38% 78.48 200
TRQX (Turquoise) +0.75% 78.74 16,974

Shows trading period 2021-05-17 - 2021-06-14 Volume Market share
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) 85,879,855 81.18%
Cboe Europe Equities BXE 18,484,730 17.47%
Cboe Europe Equities CXE 38,829 0.04%
TRQX (Turquoise) 1,385,595 1.31%

CET. Price delayed 15 min Information provided by Cision

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets - turnover 2020
Nasdaq Cboe London Stock Exchange Turquoise Other
1/31/2020 11,589,142 16,328,413 1,607,990 752,406 1,709,938
2/28/2020 14,322,864 17,246,647 2,135,610 1,015,293 2,898,644
3/31/2020 25,568,411 34,159,760 4,738,524 1,437,672 3,556,228
4/30/2020 14,790,901 22,344,650 3,023,943 836,940 2,398,955
5/29/2020 10,664,795 11,788,196 1,685,976 562,272 2,620,686
6/30/2020 14,347,358 15,817,610 1,175,010 801,688 4,523,719
7/31/2020 11,256,907 12,593,103 1,168,941 949,256 2,728,121
8/31/2020 10,203,623 10,991,414 1,435,452 269,604 1,009,991
9/30/2020 8,865,542 9,556,925 1,097,153 414,976 1,222,612
10/30/2020 10,738,340 13,384,362 1,368,368 710,888 2,632,229
11/30/2020 11,708,011 12,411,819 1,323,908 380,648 1,521,520
12/31/2020 10,548,710 13,518,381 1,256,548 495,266 1,975,201
Share information
Previous Close 78.10
52 week High 78.96
52 week High Date May 21, 2021
52 week Low 58.36
52 week Low Date Feb 22, 2021
52 weeks % 23.69
YTD 22.64
Share data1) 2020 2019 2018
Earnings per share, basic, SEK 30.38 23.22 20.63
Earnings per share, diluted, SEK 30.38 23.22 20.63
Dividend per share, SEK 15.00 12.50 10.50
Dividend pay-out ratio, excluding larger one-time items, % 47 49 51
Market price at year-end, SEK 637.80 482.80 349.10
Market capitalization at year-end, billion SEK2) 101.0 78.8 59.4
P/E-ratio after tax 21.0 20.8 16.9
EBIT multiple 16.4 17.1 14.6
Return on reinvested dividend, SEK 1.30 0.79 1.33
Total return, % 35.0 41.5 12.7

1) Share data for 2020, 2019 and 2018 are not adjusted for the 10:1 share split which became effective on May 7, 2021.

2) Excluding shares held by Swedish Match.

Share price history
Nasdaq Stockholm
Download Excel file(data available from May 15, 1996)
Nasdaq US
Download Excel file

(Until date of delisting Oct 18, 2004.)

The Swedish Match Nasdaq US share price history is not adjusted for the 10:1 share split which became effective on May 7, 2021.

Listing information

Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0015812219
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 1580.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 123587.60

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Subscribe to the share price

Share closing price (each Friday)

Enter your e-mail address
Not a valid email
Send

Swedish Match handles your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Notice. You can at any time end the subscription.

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 07:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SWEDISH MATCH AB
03:28aSWMA JUN 15, 2021 9 : 04 AM CET + 0.2 % 78.22 SEK The share
PU
06/14SWMA JUN 14, 2021 9 : 03 AM CET + 0.7 % 77.94 SEK The share
PU
06/10SWMA JUN 10, 2021 9 : 07 AM CET - 0.1 % 78.54 SEK The share
PU
06/08SWMA JUN 8, 2021 9 : 01 AM CET + 0.2 % 78.28 SEK The share
PU
06/02SWMA JUN 2, 2021 9 : 03 AM CET + 0.2 % 77.16 SEK The share
PU
05/31SWEDISH MATCH  : Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ)
PU
05/31SWEDISH MATCH  : Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ)
AQ
05/31SWMA MAY 31, 2021 9 : 03 AM CET - 0.1 % 76.94 SEK The share
PU
05/27SWMA MAY 27, 2021 9 : 07 AM CET - 0.3 % 77.78 SEK The share
PU
05/25SWMA MAY 25, 2021 9 : 04 AM CET - 0.1 % 78.06 SEK The share
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 826 M 2 143 M 2 143 M
Net income 2021 5 893 M 708 M 708 M
Net Debt 2021 13 324 M 1 602 M 1 602 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 123 B 14 751 M 14 754 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,63x
EV / Sales 2022 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 735
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart SWEDISH MATCH AB
Duration : Period :
Swedish Match AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 77,43 SEK
Last Close Price 78,10 SEK
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB22.45%14 751
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.21.39%156 633
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC3.23%90 278
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.17.27%88 979
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.72%36 009
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.4.33%35 376