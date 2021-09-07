Log in
    SWMA   SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 05/07 03:33:46 am
73.91 SEK   +1.94%
SWMA MAY 7, 2021 9:07 AM CET + 1.1 % 73.29 SEK The share
PU
SWEDISH MATCH AB : SPLIT: 10 of 1
FA
05/06SWMA MAY 6, 2021 9 : 09 AM CET + 0.6 % 718.20 SEK The share
PU
SWMA May 7, 2021 9:07 AM CET + 1.1 % 73.29 SEK The share

05/07/2021 | 03:36am EDT
The share
Friday, 7 May 2021, 9:07 CET
SWMA (Stockholm) SEK/share
73.29
+/- % Buy Sell Last High Low Volume
+0.79 +1.09 73.26 73.29 73.29 74.18 73.12 153,585
CET. Price delayed 15 min. Information provided by Cision

The share information is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended for trading purposes. If you are contemplating trading in the securities of Swedish Match AB, we strongly advice you to first seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Trading markets
Shows the closing price 2021-05-06 % Last Volume
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) +1.51% 72.50 6,604,220
Cboe Europe Equities BXE +1.57% 72.47 1,705,690
Cboe Europe Equities CXE +1.55% 72.04 20
TRQX (Turquoise) +1.56% 72.46 15,220

Shows trading period 2021-04-07 - 2021-05-06 Volume Market share
XSTO (Nasdaq Stockholm) 159,101,950 53.19%
Cboe Europe Equities BXE 138,891,610 46.43%
Cboe Europe Equities CXE 258,700 0.09%
TRQX (Turquoise) 871,100 0.29%

CET. Price delayed 15 min Information provided by Cision

Trading markets - turnover 2020
Nasdaq Cboe London Stock Exchange Turquoise Other
1/31/2020 11,589,142 16,328,413 1,607,990 752,406 1,709,938
2/28/2020 14,322,864 17,246,647 2,135,610 1,015,293 2,898,644
3/31/2020 25,568,411 34,159,760 4,738,524 1,437,672 3,556,228
4/30/2020 14,790,901 22,344,650 3,023,943 836,940 2,398,955
5/29/2020 10,664,795 11,788,196 1,685,976 562,272 2,620,686
6/30/2020 14,347,358 15,817,610 1,175,010 801,688 4,523,719
7/31/2020 11,256,907 12,593,103 1,168,941 949,256 2,728,121
8/31/2020 10,203,623 10,991,414 1,435,452 269,604 1,009,991
9/30/2020 8,865,542 9,556,925 1,097,153 414,976 1,222,612
10/30/2020 10,738,340 13,384,362 1,368,368 710,888 2,632,229
11/30/2020 11,708,011 12,411,819 1,323,908 380,648 1,521,520
12/31/2020 10,548,710 13,518,381 1,256,548 495,266 1,975,201
Share information
Previous Close 72.50
52 week High 74.90
52 week High Date Sep 28, 2020
52 week Low 58.36
52 week Low Date Feb 22, 2021
52 weeks % 18.70
YTD 13.67
Share data 2020 2019 2018
Earnings per share, basic, SEK 30.38 23.22 20.63
Earnings per share, diluted, SEK 30.38 23.22 20.63
Dividend per share, SEK 15.00 12.50 10.50
Dividend pay-out ratio, excluding larger one-time items, % 47 49 51
Market price at year-end, SEK 637.80 482.80 349.10
Market capitalization at year-end, billion SEK1) 101.0 78.8 59.4
P/E-ratio after tax 21.0 20.8 16.9
EBIT multiple 16.4 17.1 14.6
Return on reinvested dividend, SEK 1.30 0.79 1.33
Total return, % 35.0 41.5 12.7

1) Excluding shares held by Swedish Match.

Share price history
Nasdaq Stockholm
Download Excel file(data available from May 15, 1996)
Nasdaq US
Download Excel file(until date of delisting Oct 18, 2004)
Listing information

Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0015812219
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 1580.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 114550.00

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 07:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 664 M 2 096 M 2 096 M
Net income 2021 5 858 M 695 M 695 M
Net Debt 2021 13 247 M 1 572 M 1 572 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,94x
Yield 2021 22,5%
Capitalization 11 449 M 1 356 M 1 358 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 735
Free-Float 94,0%
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH MATCH AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 723,19 SEK
Last Close Price 72,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 1 086%
Spread / Average Target 898%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB13.67%1 356
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.95%148 747
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC3.51%86 461
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.78%41 431
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC3.19%20 060
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.8.10%918