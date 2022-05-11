Log in
    SWMA   SE0015812219

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/10 11:29:47 am EDT
95.00 SEK   +24.90%
Swedish Match Agrees to $16 Billion Takeover by Philip Morris

05/11/2022 | 02:22am EDT
By Ian Walker


Swedish Match AB said Wednesday that it has received a 161.2 billion Swedish krona ($16 billion) public cash offer from Philip Morris International Inc. which it recommends shareholders accept.

Under the proposal, accepting shareholders of the Stockholm-based company will get SEK106 in cash for each share held. The price is a 39% premium to the company's share price of SEK76.50 on Friday, the day before the Wall Street Journal reported that the companies were in talks and they confirmed them.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal said that the tobacco giant was in talks over a potential $15 billion offer for Swedish Match, a report that was later confirmed by both companies.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 0221ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.99% 98.88 Delayed Quote.4.08%
S&P 500 0.25% 4001.05 Real-time Quote.-16.26%
SWEDISH MATCH AB 24.90% 95 Delayed Quote.31.91%
