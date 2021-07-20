Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Swedish Match AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWMA   SE0000310336

SWEDISH MATCH AB

(SWMA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 07/19 11:29:52 am
75.86 SEK   -1.68%
02:22aSWEDISH MATCH : Half Year Report January – June 2021
PU
02:16aSWEDISH MATCH : Half Year Report January - June 2021
AQ
07/19SWMA JUL 19, 2021 9 : 03 AM CET - 0.4 % 76.86 SEK The share
PU
Swedish Match : Half Year Report January – June 2021

07/20/2021 | 02:22am EDT
Press release; Jul 20, 2021 8:15 AM CET
Half Year Report January - June 2021

Highlights for the second quarter

  • Double-digit sales and operating profit growth across all product segments in local currencies.​
  • In local currencies, sales increased by 19 percent for the second quarter. Reported sales increased by 9 percent to 4,505 MSEK (4,133).
  • In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 27 percent for the second quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 15 percent to 1,988 MSEK (1,731).
  • For the Smokefree product segment, continued momentum for ZYN in the US drove the financial performance. Sales and operating profit also grew in Scandinavia.
  • For the Cigars product segment, sales and operating profit were up significantly in local currency compared to a relatively soft prior year period as a result of improved pricing and increased natural leaf shipments.
  • Operating profit for the Lights product segment up sharply as a result of good underlying performance coupled with income from land sales and indirect tax reclaims following favorable court verdicts.
  • Operating profit amounted to 1,956 MSEK (1,693) for the second quarter.
  • Profit after tax amounted to 1,441 MSEK (1,254) for the second quarter.
  • Earnings per share increased by 18 percent to 0.92 SEK (0.78) for the second quarter.1)2)

1) Excludes Other operations and larger one-time items.
2) In May 2021, a share split (10:1) was made. Historical share data in this report has been restated in accordance with IAS 33.

For the full report:www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

Swedish Match telephone conference
A telephone conference will be held today, Tuesday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Anders Larsson, and Emmett Harrison.

Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/

Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/
_
Contacts:
Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone +46 8 658 0441
Anders Larsson, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance
Phone +46 10 139 3006
Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +46 70 938 0173
__
This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on July 20, 2021.
__

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 941 M 2 066 M 2 066 M
Net income 2021 5 904 M 680 M 680 M
Net Debt 2021 13 324 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 119 B 13 720 M 13 728 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,39x
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 6 735
Free-Float 95,2%
Managers and Directors
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB18.94%13 822
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.29%154 358
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC1.40%88 706
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.14.12%88 127
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.2.14%35 225
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.98%35 167