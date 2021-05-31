Log in
Swedish Match : Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ)

05/31/2021 | 04:10am EDT
Press release; May 31, 2021 10:00 AM CET
Change in number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ)

In May, the number of shares and votes in Swedish Match AB (publ) increased as a result of the share split (ratio 10:1) that was resolved by Swedish Match AB's Annual General Meeting on April 13, 2021, through which each existing share was divided into ten shares.

As of May 31, 2021, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 1,580,000,000 shares (previously 158,000,000 shares). The share capital of 389,515,417.20 SEK remains unchanged. At the time of the publication of this press release, Swedish Match holds 8,602,380 shares in treasury.

_
Contacts:
Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone +46 8 658 0441
Anders Larsson, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance
Phone +46 10 139 3006
Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +46 70 938 0173
__
This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 a.m. CET on May 31, 2021.
__

Disclaimer

Swedish Match AB published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 08:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
