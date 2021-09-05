SWMA May 20, 2021 9:05 AM CET + 0.6 % 77.94 SEK The share

Name: Swedish Match AB

Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm

First listing: May 15, 1996

Ticker code: SWMA

Bloomberg code: SWMA

Reuters code: SWMA.ST

ISIN Code: SE0015812219

List: Large Cap

Sector: Consumer Staples

Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

Number of shares (mio)* 1580.00

Total share value (mio)* 123145.20 * Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match