       SE0015812219

SWEDISH MATCH AB (PUBL)
03:24aSWMA MAY 20, 2021 9 : 05 AM CET + 0.6 % 77.94 SEK The share
PU
05/18SWMA MAY 18, 2021 9 : 05 AM CET + 0.7 % 76.90 SEK The share
PU
05/12SWMA MAY 12, 2021 9 : 07 AM CET + 1.4 % 74.72 SEK The share
PU
SWMA May 20, 2021 9:05 AM CET + 0.6 % 77.94 SEK The share

05/20/2021 | 03:24am EDT
Name: Swedish Match AB
Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm
First listing: May 15, 1996
Ticker code: SWMA
Bloomberg code: SWMA
Reuters code: SWMA.ST
ISIN Code: SE0015812219
List: Large Cap
Sector: Consumer Staples
Index listings: Swedish Match is included in a number of indexes, including for example OMXS30, and OMXS3020. For more information see Index listings.

  • Number of shares (mio)* 1580.00
  • Total share value (mio)* 123145.20

* Based on a total number of shares, incl. shares held by Swedish Match

Financials
Sales 2021 17 846 M 2 139 M 2 139 M
Net income 2021 5 903 M 707 M 707 M
Net Debt 2021 13 293 M 1 593 M 1 593 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 122 B 14 692 M 14 669 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,60x
EV / Sales 2022 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 735
Free-Float 90,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 77,43 SEK
Last Close Price 77,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Dahlgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Anders Larsson Chief Financial Officer
Eric Conny Karlsson Chairman
Lars-Olof Löfman Senior VP- Research & Development, Europe Division
Andrew Graham Cripps Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWEDISH MATCH AB (PUBL)0.00%14 692
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.33%152 253
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.21.93%92 513
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC2.64%91 098
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.85%43 745
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.3.95%35 496