Shares in drugmaker Sobi tumble as Advent, Aurora withdraw $8 billion bid

The Swedish company in September agreed to an $8 billion takeover by Advent and Aurora, an investment vehicle of Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd, through Agnafit Bidco.

"Since the acceptance level condition has not been fulfilled, Agnafit Bidco hereby withdraws the offer," Agnafit Bidco said in a statement.

Having soared 36% this year through Thursday, Sobi shares fell 23% in early trade to 175 crowns ($19.2). The 235 crowns per share offer had represented a premium of 34.5% to its Aug. 25 closing price.

Sweden's Investor AB, which owns 35% of the shares in the rare disease drugmaker, said in a statement that its focus would now be to "continue to create long-term value for Sobi's shareholders".

Agnafit said shares corresponding to around 87.3% of outstanding shares in Sobi, which sells drugs within haemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care, had been tendered, below its condition of more than 90%.

Sobi's best-selling drug, established haemophilia A treatment Elocta, with 4.6 billion crowns in 2020 revenues, is facing competition from Roche's Hemlibra.

($1 = 9.1033 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Supantha Mukherjee and Niklas Pollard)