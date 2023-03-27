Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : 22 March – Phase 3 study results SEL-212
Both Phase 3 Studies and both tested doses met primary efficacyendpoints, achieving a statistically significant response rate with SEL-212 versus placebo
▪The response rate in the high dose group was 56% in DISSOLVE I (the "US Study") and 47% in DISSOLVE II(the "Global Study")
▪The response rate in the high dose groupfor patients ≥50 years old was 65% and 48%in the US and Global Studies, respectively
▪Majority (75%)of those who entered the 6-month extension phase on active treatment wereresponders at 12 months with no new safety signals
▪Infusion reaction1incidence was 3.4% in the high dose group
▪There was no increase in gout flare adverse events in SEL-212-treated groups versus placebo
▪We believe the observations of efficacy and safety of SEL-212 in these two Phase 3 trials suggest the potential to provide a new treatment solution with once monthly dosing
Both studies and tested doses met primary efficacy endpoints
•Percent responders in the high dose group was 56% and 47% for US & Global Studies, respectively
•Percent responders in the low dose group was 48% and 41% for US & Global Studies, respectively
•Results are consistent across multiple modified ITT and per protocol population groups
US Study (DISSOLVE I)
Global Study (DISSOLVE II)
ITT Set
High dose
(38)
Low dose
(37)
Placebo
(37)
High dose
(49)
Low dose
(51)
Placebo
(53)
Responders1
% [97.5% CI]
56 [55, 57]
48 [47,48]
4 [3,4]
47 [46, 48]
41 [40, 41]
12 [11,13]
Risk Difference
53
44
-
35
28
-
97.5% CI2
[32, 73]
[23, 64]
-
[14, 56]
[8, 48]
-
p-value3
<0.0001
<0.0001
-
0.0002
0.0015
-
1Responders were defined as subjects with SU levels < 6mg/mL for at least 80% of time during month 6 of therapy (TP6). Subjects who dropped from study due to stopping rule, AE, and COVID were considered non-responders. Percentages shown are averaged over multiple imputed datasets for missing SU for withdrawal of consent, lost to follow-up, and other as per FDA guidance.
2Confidence interval of the risk difference
3p-value versus placebo group for each treatment group. Mantel-Haenszel test was used for a pooled estimate derived after multiple imputation. Risk difference considered randomization stratum of tophus presence (Y/N) with a two-sided type 1 error rate ofα= 2.5% to adjust for the two comparisons of study drug against placebo.
Responders in patients ≥ 50 years old
•Pre-determined endpoint for largest age group population1
•Percent responders in the high dose group was 65% and 48% for US & Global Studies, respectively
US Study (DISSOLVE I)
Global Study (DISSOLVE II)
ITT Set
High dose
(25)
Low dose
(27)
Placebo
(22)
High dose
(37)
Low dose
(31)
Placebo
(42)
Responders2
% [97.5% CI]
65 [64, 66]
47 [46, 48]
5 [5,6]
48 [47, 49]
45 [44, 45]
14 [13, 15]
Risk Difference
51
43
-
33
31
-
97.5% CI3
[22, 79]
[19, 67]
-
[10, 57]
[7, 55]
-
p-value4
<0.0001
<0.0001
-
0.0017
0.0044
-
1Topline data suggest consistent results in other key subgroups of interest
2Responders were defined as subjects with SU levels < 6mg/mL for at least 80% of time during month 6 of therapy (TP6). Subjects who droppedfrom study due to stopping rule, AE, and COVID were considered non-responders. Percentages shown are averaged over multiple imputeddatasets for missing SU for withdrawal of consent, lost to follow-up, and other as per FDA guidance.
3Confidence interval of the risk difference
4p-value versus placebo group for each treatment group. Mantel-Haenszel test was used for a pooled estimate derived after multiple imputation. Risk difference considered randomization stratum of tophus presence (Y/N) with a two-sided type 1 error rate ofα= 2.5% to adjust for the two comparisons of study drug against placebo.
Low incidence of infusion reactions (IRs)1
•IRs occurred in 3.4% of high dose group and in 4.5% of low dose group
•All IRs occurred within the first three infusions
•All occurred during infusion and completely resolved with stopping infusion and symptomatictreatment
Grade 1
Grade 2
Grade 3
Grade 4
A= Anaphylaxis
Dosing Day
TP1TP2
TP3
TP4
TP5TP6
TP7TP8
TP9TP10TP11TP12
1Infusion reaction defined as a study drug-related AE that occurs during or after completion of study drug infusion (Rheumatology Common Toxicity Criteria, ver. 2.0.). The observation time was defined as 1 h following completion of the second (pegadricase) infusion.
2Infusion reaction occurred during the infusion of ImmTOR; pegadricase not administered. All the other infusion reactions occurred during infusion of pegadricase.
Table 14.3.1.1.1.
Majority (75%) of those who entered the 6-month extension phase on active treatment were responders at 12 months with no new safety signals
100% of patients who received dose 12 of active drug were responders in TP12
Percent of subjects on active treatment entering TP7 (both dose groups) who have a mean SU <6 mg/dL in subsequent TPs
Treatment periods
75%
0.15 SEL-212 (high dose) 0.1 SEL-212 (low dose)
No new safety signals in the 6-month extension phase
•No Infusion Reactions, new AESIs, or additional safety signals
•9 SAE events reported in 7 subjects with none related to study drug (see below table)
