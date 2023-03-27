Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOBI   SE0000872095

SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB (PUBL)

(SOBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:25:00 2023-03-27 am EDT
244.35 SEK   -0.02%
10:58aSwedish Orphan Biovitrum : 22 March – Phase 3 study results SEL-212
PU
10:58aSwedish Orphan Biovitrum : 22 March – Phase 3 study results SEL-212 (transcript)
PU
03/21Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : 22 March – Phase 3 study results SEL-212

03/27/2023 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Both Phase 3 Studies and both tested doses met primary efficacy endpoints, achieving a statistically significant response rate with SEL-212 versus placebo

  • The response rate in the high dose group was 56% in DISSOLVE I (the "US Study") and 47% in DISSOLVE II (the "Global Study")

  • The response rate in the high dose group for patients ≥50 years old was 65% and 48% in the US and Global Studies, respectively

  • Majority (75%) of those who entered the 6-month extension phase on active treatment were responders at 12 months with no new safety signals

  • Infusion reaction1 incidence was 3.4% in the high dose group

  • There was no increase in gout flare adverse events in SEL-212-treated groups versus placebo

  • We believe the observations of efficacy and safety of SEL-212 in these two Phase 3 trials suggest the potential to provide a new treatment solution with once monthly dosing

Both studies and tested doses met primary efficacy endpoints

  • Percent responders in the high dose group was 56% and 47% for US & Global Studies, respectively

  • Percent responders in the low dose group was 48% and 41% for US & Global Studies, respectively

  • Results are consistent across multiple modified ITT and per protocol population groups

    US Study (DISSOLVE I)

    Global Study (DISSOLVE II)

    ITT Set

    High dose

    (38)

    Low dose

    (37)

    Placebo

    (37)

    High dose

    (49)

    Low dose

    (51)

    Placebo

    (53)

    Responders 1

    % [97.5% CI]

    56 [55, 57]

    48 [47,48]

    4 [3,4]

    47 [46, 48]

    41 [40, 41]

    12 [11,13]

    Risk Difference

    53

    44

    -

    35

    28

    -

    97.5% CI 2

    [32, 73]

    [23, 64]

    -

    [14, 56]

    [8, 48]

    -

    p-value 3

    <0.0001

    <0.0001

    -

    0.0002

    0.0015

    -

    • 1 Responders were defined as subjects with SU levels < 6mg/mL for at least 80% of time during month 6 of therapy (TP6). Subjects who dropped from study due to stopping rule, AE, and COVID were considered non-responders. Percentages shown are averaged over multiple imputed datasets for missing SU for withdrawal of consent, lost to follow-up, and other as per FDA guidance.

    • 2 Confidence interval of the risk difference

    • 3 p-value versus placebo group for each treatment group. Mantel-Haenszel test was used for a pooled estimate derived after multiple imputation. Risk difference considered randomization stratum of tophus presence (Y/N) with a two-sided type 1 error rate of α = 2.5% to adjust for the two comparisons of study drug against placebo.

Responders in patients ≥ 50 years old

  • Pre-determined endpoint for largest age group population1

  • Percent responders in the high dose group was 65% and 48% for US & Global Studies, respectively

    US Study (DISSOLVE I)

    Global Study (DISSOLVE II)

    ITT Set

    High dose

    (25)

    Low dose

    (27)

    Placebo

    (22)

    High dose

    (37)

    Low dose

    (31)

    Placebo

    (42)

    Responders 2

    % [97.5% CI]

    65 [64, 66]

    47 [46, 48]

    5 [5,6]

    48 [47, 49]

    45 [44, 45]

    14 [13, 15]

    Risk Difference

    51

    43

    -

    33

    31

    -

    97.5% CI 3

    [22, 79]

    [19, 67]

    -

    [10, 57]

    [7, 55]

    -

    p-value 4

    <0.0001

    <0.0001

    -

    0.0017

    0.0044

    -

    • 1 Topline data suggest consistent results in other key subgroups of interest

    • 2 Responders were defined as subjects with SU levels < 6mg/mL for at least 80% of time during month 6 of therapy (TP6). Subjects who dropped from study due to stopping rule, AE, and COVID were considered non-responders. Percentages shown are averaged over multiple imputed datasets for missing SU for withdrawal of consent, lost to follow-up, and other as per FDA guidance.

    • 3 Confidence interval of the risk difference

    • 4 p-value versus placebo group for each treatment group. Mantel-Haenszel test was used for a pooled estimate derived after multiple imputation. Risk difference considered randomization stratum of tophus presence (Y/N) with a two-sided type 1 error rate of α = 2.5% to adjust for the two comparisons of study drug against placebo.

Low incidence of infusion reactions (IRs) 1

  • IRs occurred in 3.4% of high dose group and in 4.5% of low dose group

  • All IRs occurred within the first three infusions

  • All occurred during infusion and completely resolved with stopping infusion and symptomatic treatment

Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Grade 4

A = Anaphylaxis

Dosing Day

TP1TP2

TP3

TP4

TP5TP6

TP7TP8

TP9TP10TP11TP12

1 Infusion reaction defined as a study drug-related AE that occurs during or after completion of study drug infusion (Rheumatology Common Toxicity Criteria, ver. 2.0.). The observation time was defined as 1 h following completion of the second (pegadricase) infusion.

2 Infusion reaction occurred during the infusion of ImmTOR; pegadricase not administered. All the other infusion reactions occurred during infusion of pegadricase.

Table 14.3.1.1.1.

Majority (75%) of those who entered the 6-month extension phase on active treatment were responders at 12 months with no new safety signals

100% of patients who received dose 12 of active drug were responders in TP12

Percent of subjects on active treatment entering TP7 (both dose groups) who have a mean SU <6 mg/dL in subsequent TPs

Treatment periods

75%

0.15 SEL-212 (high dose) 0.1 SEL-212 (low dose)

No new safety signals in the 6-month extension phase

  • No Infusion Reactions, new AESIs, or additional safety signals

  • 9 SAE events reported in 7 subjects with none related to study drug (see below table)

High Dose (0.15 SEL-212)

Low Dose (0.1 SEL-212)

Placebo

Motor vehicle accident--death

COVID-19

COVID-19 Pneumonia

Sepsis

Pulmonary embolism/pneumonia/sepsis (3 events)

Deep venous thrombosis

Pneumonia

Disclaimer

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 14:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB (PUBL)
10:58aSwedish Orphan Biovitrum : 22 March – Phase 3 study results SEL-212
PU
10:58aSwedish Orphan Biovitrum : 22 March – Phase 3 study results SEL-212 (transcript)
PU
03/21Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday
MT
03/21Sector Update: Healthcare
MT
03/21Selecta Biosciences, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Say Phase 3 Trials of Gout Drug Candidate..
MT
03/21Sobi's Once-monthly Gout Drug Cuts Serum Urate Levels in Late-stage Studies
MT
03/21Phase 3 DISSOLVE Program of SEL-212 in Chronic Refractory Gout Meets Primary Endpoint
AQ
03/02Correction: Sanofi, Sobi's Rare Bleeding Disorder Drug Shown Safe for Kids in..
MT
03/02Sanofi, Sobi's Rare Bleeding Disorder Drug Shown Safe for Kids in Late-stage Study
MT
03/02Positive topline results from pivotal XTEND-Kids phase 3 study of efanesoctocog alfa in..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 363 M 1 761 M 1 761 M
Net income 2022 2 620 M 251 M 251 M
Net Debt 2022 6 832 M 655 M 655 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72 346 M 6 938 M 6 938 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
EV / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 556
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 244,40 SEK
Average target price 269,78 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Oelkers President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Stenqvist Chief Financial Officer
Sven Håkan Björklund Chairman
Sven Anders Ullman Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Christine Wesström Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB (PUBL)13.31%6 938
CSL LIMITED0.25%92 397
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.34%43 694
BIOGEN INC.-2.49%39 015
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-18.30%26 343
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-0.36%20 211
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer