Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : 22 March – Phase 3 study results SEL-212

Both Phase 3 Studies and both tested doses met primary efficacy endpoints, achieving a statistically significant response rate with SEL-212 versus placebo

▪ The response rate in the high dose group was 56% in DISSOLVE I (the "US Study") and 47% in DISSOLVE II (the "Global Study")

▪ The response rate in the high dose group for patients ≥50 years old was 65% and 48% in the US and Global Studies, respectively

▪ Majority (75%) of those who entered the 6-month extension phase on active treatment were responders at 12 months with no new safety signals

▪ Infusion reaction1 incidence was 3.4% in the high dose group

▪ There was no increase in gout flare adverse events in SEL-212-treated groups versus placebo

▪ We believe the observations of efficacy and safety of SEL-212 in these two Phase 3 trials suggest the potential to provide a new treatment solution with once monthly dosing

Both studies and tested doses met primary efficacy endpoints

• Percent responders in the high dose group was 56% and 47% for US & Global Studies, respectively

• Percent responders in the low dose group was 48% and 41% for US & Global Studies, respectively

• Results are consistent across multiple modified ITT and per protocol population groups US Study (DISSOLVE I) Global Study (DISSOLVE II) ITT Set High dose (38) Low dose (37) Placebo (37) High dose (49) Low dose (51) Placebo (53) Responders 1 % [97.5% CI] 56 [55, 57] 48 [47,48] 4 [3,4] 47 [46, 48] 41 [40, 41] 12 [11,13] Risk Difference 53 44 - 35 28 - 97.5% CI 2 [32, 73] [23, 64] - [14, 56] [8, 48] - p-value 3 <0.0001 <0.0001 - 0.0002 0.0015 - 1 Responders were defined as subjects with SU levels < 6mg/mL for at least 80% of time during month 6 of therapy (TP6). Subjects who dropped from study due to stopping rule, AE, and COVID were considered non-responders. Percentages shown are averaged over multiple imputed datasets for missing SU for withdrawal of consent, lost to follow-up, and other as per FDA guidance. 2 Confidence interval of the risk difference 3 p-value versus placebo group for each treatment group. Mantel-Haenszel test was used for a pooled estimate derived after multiple imputation. Risk difference considered randomization stratum of tophus presence (Y/N) with a two-sided type 1 error rate of α = 2.5% to adjust for the two comparisons of study drug against placebo.



Responders in patients ≥ 50 years old

• Pre-determined endpoint for largest age group population1

• Percent responders in the high dose group was 65% and 48% for US & Global Studies, respectively US Study (DISSOLVE I) Global Study (DISSOLVE II) ITT Set High dose (25) Low dose (27) Placebo (22) High dose (37) Low dose (31) Placebo (42) Responders 2 % [97.5% CI] 65 [64, 66] 47 [46, 48] 5 [5,6] 48 [47, 49] 45 [44, 45] 14 [13, 15] Risk Difference 51 43 - 33 31 - 97.5% CI 3 [22, 79] [19, 67] - [10, 57] [7, 55] - p-value 4 <0.0001 <0.0001 - 0.0017 0.0044 - 1 Topline data suggest consistent results in other key subgroups of interest 2 Responders were defined as subjects with SU levels < 6mg/mL for at least 80% of time during month 6 of therapy (TP6). Subjects who dropped from study due to stopping rule, AE, and COVID were considered non-responders. Percentages shown are averaged over multiple imputed datasets for missing SU for withdrawal of consent, lost to follow-up, and other as per FDA guidance. 3 Confidence interval of the risk difference 4 p-value versus placebo group for each treatment group. Mantel-Haenszel test was used for a pooled estimate derived after multiple imputation. Risk difference considered randomization stratum of tophus presence (Y/N) with a two-sided type 1 error rate of α = 2.5% to adjust for the two comparisons of study drug against placebo.



Low incidence of infusion reactions (IRs) 1

• IRs occurred in 3.4% of high dose group and in 4.5% of low dose group

• All IRs occurred within the first three infusions

• All occurred during infusion and completely resolved with stopping infusion and symptomatic treatment

Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Grade 4

A = Anaphylaxis

Dosing Day

TP1TP2

TP3

TP4

TP5TP6

TP7TP8

TP9TP10TP11TP12

1 Infusion reaction defined as a study drug-related AE that occurs during or after completion of study drug infusion (Rheumatology Common Toxicity Criteria, ver. 2.0.). The observation time was defined as 1 h following completion of the second (pegadricase) infusion.

2 Infusion reaction occurred during the infusion of ImmTOR; pegadricase not administered. All the other infusion reactions occurred during infusion of pegadricase.

Table 14.3.1.1.1.

Majority (75%) of those who entered the 6-month extension phase on active treatment were responders at 12 months with no new safety signals

100% of patients who received dose 12 of active drug were responders in TP12

Percent of subjects on active treatment entering TP7 (both dose groups) who have a mean SU <6 mg/dL in subsequent TPs

Treatment periods

75%

0.15 SEL-212 (high dose) 0.1 SEL-212 (low dose)

No new safety signals in the 6-month extension phase

• No Infusion Reactions, new AESIs, or additional safety signals

• 9 SAE events reported in 7 subjects with none related to study drug (see below table)