Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : 22 March – Phase 3 study results SEL-212 (transcript)

You efficacy and point and we're highly statistically significant, which of course is the first thing.

Uh, the response rate in the high dose group was 56% in dissolved, one which was done primarily in the US and 47% in dissolve too. Or you know approximately, you know, if you mean those, it's probably 51%, but 56% is very close to the same endpoint that we did in our compare trial, which was 54%. So this really.

Kind of met the expectations that we had for the efficacy.

We found very importantly that the response rate for patients greater than 50 years old was 65% in the US and 48% in the global studies, and this was the largest demographic group of nearly 70% of patients in the studies. It's a very prominent patient group that one sees in practice. It's a it was a predetermined then point that the FDA.

Wanted us to take a look at and so both we and the FDA feel that this is a a very important patient population and we were correct gratified to see that the response rate was even higher in this subset.

The third bullet point there is also very important, and that is that the majority of those that entered the six month extension phase, as you may recall after the six month primary endpoint in the US study, we had a six month extension that was blinded and that was.

Ohh was requested by the FDA because they feel they've patients will likely stay on this drug longer if it's being successful. And so they wanted to look at both safety and efficacy and what was really very gratifying about this is that of those that entered the six month extension phase, 75% remained responders at 12 months.

And they had no new safety signals, no infusion reactions over that second six months. So it is really a very clean and they continue to respond. Now, you may say, well, why not? Why didn't all of them respond? Well, various things happen for patients to drop out. For instance, one subject died in aunfortunately in a motor vehicle accident. Other patients had adverse events that were unrelated to the drug. So people drop out of the study for various reasons.

And so therefore we looked at those patients that got the 12th dose in the 12th month.

Of those, 100% responded to the drug treatment. So this tells you that if you get through month six, you can you have a very high likelihood of not having any any adverse events and continuing to take the drug through a full year.

The next bullet point here was infusion reaction incidence. This was is the most important adverse event. I would remind you that in the.

In the recent PEGLOTICASE only trial there, infusion infusion reaction incidence was 30%.

Of the infusion reaction incidence in the high dose group was 3.4%.

Being very favorable to pegloticase plus methotrexate and that was something when I said exceeded our expectations. This was one of those points where we were hoping for a very good low infusion reaction rate, but we were quite pleased with this.

Uh, the next bullet point was a bit of a a a surprise and a pleasant one at that.

So in in clinical trials of gout, where you have a rapid reduction in serum urate levels.

Virtually all of them have an increase in gout flare rate after that, and this is quite prominent with pegloticase and even other drugs that drop serum urate levels. But in this study, when compared when compared to placebo, there was no increase in flat gout flare adverse events. We have more analysis to do on this, but this is a very.

Positive finding and could be a differentiator of this this therapeutic approach.

Uh, so it the overall we believe that the observations.

A of efficacy and safety that we found in these two DISSOLVE 3 trials really suggest that this is a potential new treatment solution with once monthly dosing versus more complicated regimens that are already out there.

And you know, Thomas, I think that while I have some backup slides that I could refer to because we wanna get into the Q&A, I don't think I'll go over those. I tried to cover them in, in this in this summary and we can move to other comments and then the Q&A.

OK. Thank you very much, Peter. And this is Andersson. So let me ask commandos because I I yes want to emphasize that the combined select.

Sobi team here are very, very encouraged and positive about the outcome of these trials. And and I are talking also about my personal reaction to to this my first of all, we we should not forget the fact that we have a large and largely underserved population here with, with with the significant disease burden and with the only roughly 5% of the patient population being on chronic treatment.

Today we we are now demonstrating a.

Well tolerated.

0:6:40.530 --> 0:7:5.440 Anders Ullman

Treatment with high level of sustained efficacy on top of that, we do demonstrate the value of the immunomodulator by the clear juice response and we have immunomodulator that clearly helped to create this favorable response with a still very favorable.

0:7:8.990 --> 0:7:9.640 Anders Ullman

So.

0:7:10.500 --> 0:7:41.150 Anders Ullman

With this we we of course we'll have to continue to to learn more about this and we should also remind ourselves here that these are really the top line data. We have multiple additional E secondary endpoints that still remains to be analyzed at cetera. So there will be more information coming out from this and and we will communicate in due time in, in, in various scientific media and and and meetings. But I would be very surprised if this is not.

Being, well, very well received and the other day but by prescribers and as well as spaces. But maybe Tania, as you you are the only one around the table that have actually been treating these patients and and I know that you are excited about the results from, from, from your personal experience with these patients. Maybe you want to share your thoughts.

0:8:4.700 --> 0:8:13.820

I personally face the challenges of dealing with a population that needs to be treated, has multiple comorbidities, and it's a challenge to find their right therapy for them. I think what this data filter through demonstrated that there's a significant difference from placebo at both thoses and are very favourable safety profile and then once monthly dosing as you mentioned can be appealing both to patients but also to healthcare professionals. So with that said, I'm very excited to have seen this result.

0:8:46.50 --> 0:8:51.870 Tania Gonzalez-Rivera

And very excited about the partnership that we have with with our our selector colleagues moving along with program.

Thank you.

0:8:53.990 --> 0:9:9.280 Thomas Kudsk Larsen

Thanks, Tania. I think with that we'll we'll have more for Q&A. And I think there is a list of people already with the raised hand. I mean you can raise the hand, maybe we go through those five people now and then if you have further, please, please just chip in, I think first we have manners and manners from Deutsche Bank in London.

0:9:19.120 --> 0:9:20.10 Thomas Kudsk Larsen You may be on you.

See if I can unmute. Uh Manos, I cannot. Manos, can you just go back in the in the queue then we take the next person that is phone number. So I cannot see who it is.

0:9:51.160 --> 0:9:55.790 Thomas Kudsk Larsen

0:9:57.600 --> 0:10:24.190 Campbell, Alistair

OK, look, thanks very much and I really appreciate you doing this today. It's it's super helpful and well done on the positive trial. So the data are good, but I wonder if I could just be devil's advocate on a couple of points and the first one is the not the absolute response rates, but if I was to think about placebo adjusted response rates in one of your trials resolved 2, there was a fairly significant placebo response rate and if I was to adjust for that, I could argue that.

Placebo trusted response rights is sort of, you know, low 40s percent doesn't doesn't look that different from what you see from KRYSTEXXA monotherapy. So maybe you can just touch on that to see the response rate why you think that might be different in some of the trials there. And then the second question is just thinking about duration of response. So again, you've got obviously 75% of responders stay responsive after the additional six months. See if a file seems say a 50% response rate in the first six months, 75% or more of them.

Are responders at 12 months, then you're down to an overall response rate of about 40% over that 12 month window. And again, if I look at the KRYSTEXXA data on the label, they're probably getting some like a 30% response rate after 12 months, but it's about 60% for a constructor plus methotrexate. So again, it's sort of comment on the duration effect and how you think that stacks up. That would be super useful. Thank you.

0:11:18.390 --> 0:11:37.260 Peter Traber

Yes, I I I can. I can. I can start on that. Yeah, thank you for those questions there. Very insightful