Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : Sobi to relocate its global headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden

We are pleased to announce the relocation of our global headquarters to the Fenix Sthlm building in Hagastaden, Stockholm, Sweden. With this move, we will continue to be in an international environment with leading experts in healthcare, as well as research and development. In addition, with proximity to the country's largest hospital and other stakeholders in life science.

The new office will feature a modern and open layout, providing our employees with a collaborative workspace and premises suitable for our current and future business.

"The relocation of our headquarters marks the next step in Sobi's growth journey. We are confident that the new office will help us to continue to serve people living with rare diseases and our customers in the best way possible while also providing our employees with an environment conducive to innovation and growth," says Christine Wesström, Head of Global Technical Operations and responsible for Facilities Sweden at Sobi.

The move is planned for quarter 3, 2024.

JLL has acted as advisor to Sobi.

