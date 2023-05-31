Advanced search
    SOBI   SE0000872095

SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB (PUBL)

(SOBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:44:46 2023-05-31 am EDT
217.60 SEK   -1.81%
10:21aSwedish Orphan Biovitrum : Sobi to relocate its global headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden
PU
05/25Asahi Kasei Pharma - Announcement of listing on the NHI drug price standard and marketing of Doptelet Tablet 20 mg in Japan
AQ
05/25Apellis Reports Plans to End Development of Systemic Pegcetacoplan for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
MT
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : Sobi to relocate its global headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden

05/31/2023 | 10:21am EDT
We are pleased to announce the relocation of our global headquarters to the Fenix Sthlm building in Hagastaden, Stockholm, Sweden. With this move, we will continue to be in an international environment with leading experts in healthcare, as well as research and development. In addition, with proximity to the country's largest hospital and other stakeholders in life science.

The new office will feature a modern and open layout, providing our employees with a collaborative workspace and premises suitable for our current and future business.

"The relocation of our headquarters marks the next step in Sobi's growth journey. We are confident that the new office will help us to continue to serve people living with rare diseases and our customers in the best way possible while also providing our employees with an environment conducive to innovation and growth," says Christine Wesström, Head of Global Technical Operations and responsible for Facilities Sweden at Sobi.

The move is planned for quarter 3, 2024.

JLL has acted as advisor to Sobi.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:19:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 19 926 M 1 833 M 1 833 M
Net income 2023 3 153 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2023 4 739 M 436 M 436 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 65 730 M 6 047 M 6 047 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 612
Free-Float 94,1%
Managers and Directors
Guido Oelkers President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Stenqvist Chief Financial Officer
Bo Jesper Hansen Chairman
Christine Wesström Head-Technical Operations
Anton Hoos Chief Medical Officer, Head-Medical Affairs, R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB (PUBL)2.74%6 047
CSL LIMITED7.12%96 826
BIOGEN INC.7.86%43 233
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-5.24%41 995
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-30.33%22 516
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-15.72%16 371
