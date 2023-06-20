Advanced search
    SOBI   SE0000872095

SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB (PUBL)

(SOBI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:22:44 2023-06-20 am EDT
215.80 SEK   -1.01%
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : The Board of Directors of Sobi exercises authorisation for repurchase of shares for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under the incentive programme
PU
06/19Sweden's Sobi Medical Chief Steps Down; Interim Successor Named
MT
06/19Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : Changes to Sobi's management
PU
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : The Board of Directors of Sobi exercises authorisation for repurchase of shares for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under the incentive programme

06/20/2023 | 07:13am EDT
The Board of Directors of Sobi exercises authorisation for repurchase of shares for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under the incentive programme
20 June, 2023 13:00

The Annual General Meeting of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) on 9 May 2023, resolved - for the purpose of ensuring that the company can fulfil its commitments under the long-term incentive programme for managers and executives (the Management Programme) resolved by the Annual General Meeting - on a directed share issue of no more than 1,532,014 redeemable and convertible class C shares. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has today subscribed for all 1,532,014 C-shares.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued class C shares by an offer directed to all holders of class C shares. Repurchase under this authorisation may be made on one or several occasions until the Annual General Meeting 2024 and at a price of no less than 100 per cent and no more than 105 per cent of the quotient value of the share.

Today, the Board of Directors has resolved to exercise the repurchase authorisation for the said purpose by repurchasing all issued class C shares against payment of 100 per cent of the quotient value of the share, corresponding to approximately SEK 0.55 per share. Repurchase of the class C shares may be effected during the period 20 June - 9 November 2023.

The company currently holds 12,867,104 own common shares and no own class C shares. Subsequently to the effected repurchase of class C shares above, all repurchased class C shares are intended to be converted to common shares, whereafter the number of own common shares will amount to 14,399,118.

---

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedInand YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 11:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
07:13aSwedish Orphan Biovitrum : The Board of Directors of Sobi exercises authorisation for repu..
PU
06/19Sweden's Sobi Medical Chief Steps Down; Interim Successor Named
MT
06/19Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : Changes to Sobi's management
PU
06/08US FDA panel backs Sanofi-AstraZeneca's preventive RSV therapy
RE
06/02ViroGates A/S Announces an Agreement with Sobi for the Development of Suparnostic®
CI
06/02Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : Sobi to present new data at the 2023 EHA congress
PU
05/31Swedish Orphan Biovitrum : Sobi to relocate its global headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden
PU
05/25Asahi Kasei Pharma - Announcement of listing on the NHI drug price standard and marketi..
AQ
05/25Apellis Reports Plans to End Development of Systemic Pegcetacoplan for Amyotrophic Late..
MT
05/25Sweden's Sobi Initiates Tender Offer to Acquire CTI BioPharma
MT
Financials
Sales 2023 19 717 M 1 837 M 1 837 M
Net income 2023 3 076 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2023 4 495 M 419 M 419 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 64 662 M 6 024 M 6 024 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
EV / Sales 2024 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 612
Free-Float 94,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 218,00 SEK
Average target price 286,80 SEK
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Oelkers President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Stenqvist Chief Financial Officer
Bo Jesper Hansen Chairman
Christine Wesström Head-Technical Operations
Anton Hoos Chief Medical Officer, Head-Medical Affairs, R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB (PUBL)1.07%6 024
CSL LIMITED-1.15%93 990
BIOGEN INC.7.42%43 058
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-5.72%42 971
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-21.97%25 277
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-6.96%18 074
