Sweet Earth Launches Line of CBD Cigarettes Sold Under Proprietary Brand Name Sweet Earth Smooth

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched a line of cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp cigarettes to be marketed under its wholly owned brand name, "Sweet Earth Smooth". The cigarettes have the feel and draw that people are accustomed, but without the harmful substances found in tobacco. The cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG") and is completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. In addition to the benefits of CBD and CBG, each cigarette is rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene. Sweet Earth's cigarettes are sold on its online portal, https://sweetearthsmooth.com , which is separate from its skin and body care and pet care product portals. CBD cigarettes are an all-natural substitute to tobacco and research indicates it to be an effective and non-addictive substitute for those hoping to quit smoking1, in addition to containing an array of substantiated benefits (Table 1).

Table 1: Ingredients and Potential Benefits of Compounds found in Sweet Earth Cigarettes

Ingredient Benefit(s) Source Cannabidiol (CBD) Chronic pain and arthritis

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-Anxiety and Depression

Acne

Potential heart benefits 2

Treatment for epilepsy seizures

Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) Harvard Medical Journal published AUGUST 24, 2018

Healthline (7 Benefits and Uses of CDB)

Medical News Today published June 2018 (Everything you need to know about CBD oil) Cannabigerol (CBG) Regulates moods

Slows proliferation of cancer cells

Reduces intraocular eye pressure caused by glaucoma.

Antibacterial Forbes Magazine published Sept. 11, 2019

Cresco Labs

Healthline published Feb. 27, 2020 Limonene3 Anti-inflammatory

Slows proliferation of cancer cells

Reduces intraocular eye pressure caused by glaucoma Healthline published May 22, 2019

National Library of Medicine Pinene Anti-Inflammatory

Bronchodilator (helps open airways)

Anti-Anxiety Therapeutic Potential of a - and β - Pinene: US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health (Nov. 2019) Myrcene Powerful Antibiotic

Insomnia

Muscle Relaxant Sira Naturals

Science Direct Research Paper: Aquaculture (published May 2019)

The Company will initially launch four signature products:

Original: Enjoyable flavour of hemp cigarette without any infused flavour. Menthol: Menthol is crushed into the filter and can be released with a gentle squeeze of the filter. Lemon Haze: Lemon Haze flower cigarettes have a distinct lemon and citrusy aroma and are produced from the Lemon Haze hemp strain. Clove: Infused with flavourful real clove spice giving the taste of authentic Indian chai.

All Sweet Earth CBD cigarettes are guaranteed to be rolled with only 100% naturally grown US CBD flower, are tobacco free and contain 80-100 mg of CBD per cigarette.

Sweet Earth Smooth will retail for US$11.99 per package. Lab testing conducted at Green Scientific Labs (ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation #103104) confirmed 10.237% CDB with extremely minimal THC 0.062%.

CBD Hemp falls under the US Farm Bill and Legal in the United States of America

Research also reveals that method of consumption plays a critical role in how long it will take to feel the effects of CBD. Marilyn A. Huestis' Human Cannabinoid Pharmacokinetics4 highlights increased bioavailability and expedited delivery of desired affects, approximately three minutes with CBD via inhalation. Conversely, when ingested, CBD is first sent through the digestive tract and metabolized in the liver, where it is broken down before finally being sent into the bloodstream. This process, known as the "first-pass effect," takes place when cytochrome P450 (CYP450) oxidases enzymes in the liver, reducing CBD concentration and sending the remainder to the bloodstream and eventually throughout the body.

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website: https://www.sweetearthcbdcorp.com

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of products that includes facial and body care, men's spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth also operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

