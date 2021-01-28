Log in
SWEET EARTH HOLDINGS CORPORATION

SWEET EARTH HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(SE)
News 
Press Releases

Sweet Earth Launches Line of CBD Cigarettes Sold Under Proprietary Brand Name Sweet Earth Smooth

01/28/2021
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched a line of cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp cigarettes to be marketed under its wholly owned brand name, "Sweet Earth Smooth". The cigarettes have the feel and draw that people are accustomed, but without the harmful substances found in tobacco. The cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG") and is completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. In addition to the benefits of CBD and CBG, each cigarette is rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene. Sweet Earth's cigarettes are sold on its online portal, https://sweetearthsmooth.com, which is separate from its skin and body care and pet care product portals. CBD cigarettes are an all-natural substitute to tobacco and research indicates it to be an effective and non-addictive substitute for those hoping to quit smoking1, in addition to containing an array of substantiated benefits (Table 1).

Table 1: Ingredients and Potential Benefits of Compounds found in Sweet Earth Cigarettes

IngredientBenefit(s)Source
Cannabidiol (CBD)
  • Chronic pain and arthritis
  • Anti-inflammatory
  • Anti-Anxiety and Depression
  • Acne
  • Potential heart benefits2
  • Treatment for epilepsy seizures
  • Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS)
  • Harvard Medical Journal published AUGUST 24, 2018
  • Healthline (7 Benefits and Uses of CDB)
  • Medical News Today published June 2018 (Everything you need to know about CBD oil)
Cannabigerol (CBG)
  • Regulates moods
  • Slows proliferation of cancer cells
  • Reduces intraocular eye pressure caused by glaucoma.
  • Antibacterial
  • Forbes Magazine published Sept. 11, 2019
  • Cresco Labs
  • Healthline published Feb. 27, 2020
Limonene3
  • Anti-inflammatory
  • Slows proliferation of cancer cells
  • Reduces intraocular eye pressure caused by glaucoma
  • Healthline published May 22, 2019
  • National Library of Medicine
Pinene
  • Anti-Inflammatory
  • Bronchodilator (helps open airways)
  • Anti-Anxiety
Myrcene
  • Powerful Antibiotic
  • Insomnia
  • Muscle Relaxant
  • Sira Naturals
  • Science Direct Research Paper: Aquaculture (published May 2019)

 

The Company will initially launch four signature products:

  1. Original: Enjoyable flavour of hemp cigarette without any infused flavour.
  2. Menthol: Menthol is crushed into the filter and can be released with a gentle squeeze of the filter.
  3. Lemon Haze: Lemon Haze flower cigarettes have a distinct lemon and citrusy aroma and are produced from the Lemon Haze hemp strain.
  4. Clove: Infused with flavourful real clove spice giving the taste of authentic Indian chai.

All Sweet Earth CBD cigarettes are guaranteed to be rolled with only 100% naturally grown US CBD flower, are tobacco free and contain 80-100 mg of CBD per cigarette.

Sweet Earth Smooth will retail for US$11.99 per package. Lab testing conducted at Green Scientific Labs (ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation #103104) confirmed 10.237% CDB with extremely minimal THC 0.062%.

CBD Hemp falls under the US Farm Bill and Legal in the United States of America

Research also reveals that method of consumption plays a critical role in how long it will take to feel the effects of CBD. Marilyn A. Huestis' Human Cannabinoid Pharmacokinetics4 highlights increased bioavailability and expedited delivery of desired affects, approximately three minutes with CBD via inhalation. Conversely, when ingested, CBD is first sent through the digestive tract and metabolized in the liver, where it is broken down before finally being sent into the bloodstream. This process, known as the "first-pass effect," takes place when cytochrome P450 (CYP450) oxidases enzymes in the liver, reducing CBD concentration and sending the remainder to the bloodstream and eventually throughout the body.

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website: https://www.sweetearthcbdcorp.com

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of products that includes facial and body care, men's spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth also operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Espig"

For additional information contact:

Peter Espig / CEO and Director
Telephone: (778) 385-1213
Email: info@sweetearthcbd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

____________________

1 Study: Cannabidiol Reduces Cigarette Consumption in Tobacco Smokers: Celia J A Morgan, Ravi K Das, Alyssa Joye, H Valerie Curran, Sunjeev K Kamboj National Library of Medicine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23685330/.

2 Source: https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/cbd-oil-benefits.

3 A colorless liquid aliphatic hydrocarbon and major component in the oil of citrus fruit peels. It is a popular additive in foods, cosmetics, cleaning products, and natural insect repellants.

4 National Institute of Health: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2689518/pdf/nihms-118643.pdf.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73021


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,34 M -2,60 M -2,60 M
Net Debt 2020 1,83 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,47x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,1 M 24,3 M 24,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SWEET EARTH HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Edward Espig Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amrik S. Virk President & Director
Christopher Robert Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sergio Guzman Independent Director
Leon Ho Director
