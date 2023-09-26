Scanning the Sweetgreen App in-store for rewards is the most requested feature of the Sweetpass loyalty program. Loyalty Members can now scan their Sweetgreen app to redeem exclusive offers and earn rewards in-store To celebrate, Sweetgreen is offering limited freebies when customers scan their QR code in-store

Today, Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, continues to expand its free Sweetpass loyalty program with a new feature that allows fans to get exclusive offers and redeem rewards in-store.

Responding to the #1 request from loyalty program customers, members of Sweetpass and Sweetpass+ can now earn & redeem rewards in-store when paying at check out.

“Our customers are the heart of our business. With nearly 50% of Sweetgreen customers purchasing in-store, we are excited to offer the best of our rewards across all our owned channels,” said Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Nathaniel Ru. “Starting today, our loyalty program works on all in-store orders, driving unmatched value, customer experience and savings with the simplicity of in-person scanning.”

How to Earn & Redeem Rewards when you order at Sweetgreen

Unlocking this new feature as a loyalty member is easy:

Open the Sweetgreen app, select “start challenge” under the loyalty tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap "Scan" to access the QR code and scan at the cash register to begin earning towards the selected challenge. When scanning the QR code to redeem, eligible perks or rewards will be automatically applied to a loyalty member's order after they scan. Members who have multiple rewards can select which one to redeem. Pay for the order with the preferred contactless or physical payment method.

To celebrate the launch of this feature, Sweetpass members can get a free beverage, bag of chips or Crispy Rice Treat with a minimum purchase of $9.95 (calculated before taxes, tips, additional fees and excluding any credits) when they scan the QR code in stores from September 26 through October 1.

Experience Sweetpass rewards:

The Sweetpass program is designed to benefit every customer at Sweetgreen. Upon joining Sweetpass, Sweetgreen’s free loyalty program, customers can enjoy personalized “challenges” as well as access to menu items that will be exclusively available to Sweetpass members.

Sweetgreen lovers can also upgrade their Sweetpass membership to Sweetpass+, where they will get sweet benefits for $10 per month:

Perks: Enjoy $3 off daily Sweetgreen orders

Merch & Experiences: Be the first to know about limited edition merch drops and exclusive experiences

Support: Receive priority support on your order, ready to assist with any inquiries or concerns

Customers can also stay up to date on Sweetpass rewards and challenges, including free Sweetpass+ trials, taking place throughout the year through the app and Instagram, and by signing up for Sweetgreen’s newsletter on the company’s website.

