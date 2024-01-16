Official SWEETGREEN, INC. press release

The fast casual chain will bring its fresh salads, warm bowls, and new protein plates to Totem Lake starting on January 16

Today, Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announces its debut in Seattle with its first location opening in The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland on January 16. Washington marks the first state Sweetgreen has entered in the Pacific Northwest, a significant milestone amidst the brand's continued nationwide expansion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116916444/en/

The fast casual chain, Sweetgreen, will bring its fresh salads, warm bowls, and new protein plates to Totem Lake starting on January 16. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sweetgreen, loved for its chef-crafted meals, is proud to bring a new, delicious and convenient option to The Village of Totem Lake – a destination known for its enriching community experience where residents live, shop, dine and play. A long-requested city for Sweetgreen, Seattle residents can expect to see two additional restaurants open this year – one in South Lake Union and another in Capitol Hill – following the opening of Sweetgreen Totem Lake.

"We're thrilled to bring Sweetgreen to Seattle and become a part of its incredible community. It's more than just offering a convenient and craveable healthy food option; we're committed to connecting with local suppliers and immersing ourselves in Seattle's culture, food scene and community. This expansion is an opportunity for collaboration, sourcing locally and contributing to the unique essence of the Pacific Northwest," said Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sweetgreen.

Since its founding, Sweetgreen has stayed true to its mission of prioritizing quality, sustainable ingredients and fresh produce. Its menu of salads, warm bowls, protein plates and sides features longtime favorites including the Harvest Bowl and Crispy Rice Bowl, and new protein-packed offerings like the Miso Glazed Salmon, Southwest Chicken Fajita and Hot Honey Chicken plates. Local ingredients sourced for the new Seattle locations include fresh rosemary focaccia from Macrina Bakery, along with organic tofu from Island Spring Organics. The Vashon Island-based producer is a local fan-favorite founded in the 1970s, known for producing millions of pounds of certified organic, non-GMO tofu each year, and is synonymous with premium quality and taste. Island Spring Organics will roll out in Sweetgreen’s Seattle stores and supply the delicious protein featured in many of the brand’s beloved menu items.

Sweetgreen’s longstanding commitment to bringing customers awareness of where their food comes from is reflected in every inch of its restaurants. From the open-kitchen concept where scratch food is made daily, to a visible source board proudly displaying the partners and producers behind its delicious ingredients, Sweetgreen redefines menu transparency from farm-to-fork.

With every new market opening, Sweetgreen teams up with a local partner to give back and make an impact in the community. Sweetgreen is proud to announce its partnership with Northwest Harvest, a food justice organization in Washington state that provides millions of nutritious meals to more than 400 partner programs and advocates for equitable food policies. For every meal sold on opening day, Sweetgreen will match with a meal donation to Northwest Harvest to nourish local communities experiencing food insecurity.

In honor of its first Seattle opening, Sweetgreen is throwing a kick-off party from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The community is invited to join for a day of celebration and giveaways with complimentary sustainable totes from June’s, a floral bar by Sweet Serenity and sweet treats from their neighbors The SweetSide, available while supplies last.

The 2,315-square-foot space will accommodate up to 20 diners inside and 16 diners on the restaurant's patio. For pick-up or delivery options, customers can visit order.sweetgreen.com, or download the Sweetgreen app. Customers are now also able to access Sweetpass, Sweetgreen’s new loyalty program, through a dedicated section in the app or website. With the ability to upgrade to Sweetpass+ for $10 per month, the program lets customers earn rewards by opting into personalized “challenges,” in addition to receiving $3 off daily Sweetgreen digital orders, exclusive access to new menu items, and limited-edition merch drops. Located at The Village at Totem Lake (11900 NE Village Plaza, Suite 164), Sweetgreen Totem Lake will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

About Sweetgreen:

Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day their team members create delicious seasonal meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about Sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.Sweetgreen.com. Follow Sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @Sweetgreen.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116916444/en/