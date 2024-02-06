The Boston test launches three fine dining-inspired dishes featuring the craveable new protein

Today, Sweetgreen announced the test of its first-ever steak option, available in 22 participating locations across Boston, MA. Debuting with three new chef-crafted menu items, Caramelized Garlic Steak will be featured in the Caramelized Garlic Steak protein plate, the Steakhouse Chopped bowl and the Kale Caesar (Steak) salad. Starting February 6, customers can experience the bold flavors of Caramelized Garlic Steak when ordering in-store, on the app or on the website.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206675475/en/

The Boston test launches three fine dining-inspired dishes featuring the craveable new protein. (Photo: Business Wire)

Quality and Craveability Like You’ve Never Tasted

Fresh out of the Sweetgreen kitchen, guests can enjoy tender, juicy steak by beefing up their order with the new Caramelized Garlic Steak protein option. Featuring cuts of grass-fed, grass-finished tri-tip sirloin steak with a natural tenderness, the new protein provides a delicious complement to Sweetgreen's beloved salads, warm bowls and protein plates. Sweetgreen’s house-crafted recipe, created by a Michelin-trained fine-dining chef, is expertly finished with a blend of slow-roasted caramelized garlic and onions, creating a mouth-watering flavor that hits all the right notes.

“Sweetgreen is known for combining simple, well-sourced ingredients with in-house culinary skill to bring our guests the best tasting food,” said chef Chad Brauze, Head of Culinary. “The key ingredient in our test menu is the premium, super-tender tri-tip steak that we toss with perfectly caramelized, house-roasted garlic and onions. Our new Caramelized Garlic Steak will take any of our plates, bowls, and salads to the next level.”

Classic Steakhouse Flavors, Bold New Dishes

Along with the option to add the new protein to guests’ favorite bowl or plate, the test menu explores a lineup of three entrées inspired by timeless and nostalgic flavors found at the lunch and dinner table. The limited edition menu featuring the new Caramelized Galic Steak includes:

The Kale Caesar (Steak) salad stars Sweetgreen’s beloved Caesar dressing with kale, romaine, crunchy parmesan crisps and a hint of zesty lemon.

salad stars Sweetgreen’s beloved Caesar dressing with kale, romaine, crunchy parmesan crisps and a hint of zesty lemon. The Steakhouse Chopped warm bowl is a protein-rich combination of warm quinoa, crispy onions, blue cheese and signature Green Goddess Ranch dressing.

warm bowl is a protein-rich combination of warm quinoa, crispy onions, blue cheese and signature Green Goddess Ranch dressing. The Caramelized Garlic Steak protein plate is a hearty and satisfying dish with wild rice, roasted sweet potatoes, spicy broccoli and arugula, and balsamic vinaigrette.

"Our commitment to craveability is all about testing new and exciting menu items with our fans,” shared Nicolas Jammet, Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer. "Caramelized Garlic Steak delivers everything our guests love about Sweetgreen—high-quality ingredients with delicious and satisfying flavors."

The steak test comes on the heels of Sweetgreen’s recent announcement of switching to extra virgin olive oil and avocado oil as its exclusive oils for all cooked proteins, grains and veggies. The announcement reflects Sweetgreen’s longstanding commitment to making high-quality ingredients convenient and accessible to its loyal customers.

To view all participating locations in the menu test, customers can visit online or download Sweetgreen’s mobile app. For more offers, news and rewards, customers can create a free Sweetpass account online and in the app, and upgrade to Sweetpass+ for even more deals, including daily $3 off on orders.

About Sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) is on a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. Sweetgreen sources the best quality ingredients from farmers and suppliers they trust to cook food from scratch that is both delicious and nourishing. They plant roots in each community by building a transparent supply chain, investing in local farmers and growers, and enhancing the total experience with innovative technology. Since opening its first 560-square-foot location in 2007, Sweetgreen has scaled to over 220 locations across the United States, and their vision is to lead the next generation of restaurants and lifestyle brands built on quality, community and innovation.

To learn more about Sweetgreen, its menu, and its loyalty program, visit www.Sweetgreen.com. Follow @Sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206675475/en/