    SG   US87043Q1085

SWEETGREEN, INC.

(SG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:21 2022-10-19 am EDT
19.03 USD   -1.60%
09:06aSweetgreen to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022
BU
09/27Insider Sell: Sweetgreen
MT
09/27Insider Sell: Sweetgreen
MT
Summary 
Summary

Sweetgreen to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022

10/19/2022 | 09:06am EDT
Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. On that day, the company will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

A live webcast of the company’s earnings call will be available on the investors section of the company’s website at https://investor.sweetgreen.com/. An archived webcast of the call will be available on sweetgreen’s investor relations website for one year following the live call.

Sweetgreen announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the investor relations section of its website at https://investor.sweetgreen.com/ in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 175+ restaurants, their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience, and leverages their app to create an omnichannel experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SWEETGREEN, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 489 M - -
Net income 2022 -170 M - -
Net cash 2022 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 130 M 2 130 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 5 396
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart SWEETGREEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sweetgreen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEETGREEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 19,34 $
Average target price 21,38 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Neman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mitch Reback Chief Financial Officer
Wouleta Ayele Chief Technology Officer
Chris Carr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen McConnell Case Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEETGREEN, INC.-39.56%2 130
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.04%183 333
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-11.68%42 868
YUM BRANDS-20.80%31 721
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-6.10%19 638
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.54%16 989