    SG   US87043Q1085

SWEETGREEN, INC.

(SG)
03/23 03:38:44 pm EDT
32.41 USD   -8.49%
02:58pSweetgreen to Open Its First-Ever “sweetlane” Restaurant Concept
BU
03/21SWEETGREEN, INC.(NYSE : SG) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
03/04AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Fnko, sg, swbi
MT
Sweetgreen to Open Its First-Ever “sweetlane” Restaurant Concept

03/23/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced that it will be opening its first “sweetlane” concept in Schaumburg, IL, within the next year. The new pilot restaurant will feature sweetgreen’s best in class in-store experience with the addition of its first “sweetlane,” a drive-thru lane to increase convenience for digital customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005894/en/

sweetgreen

sweetgreen

To utilize sweetgreen’s “sweetlane,” customers at the Schaumburg location will place orders in advance exclusively through sweetgreen’s digital platform. Sweetgreen is already a digital leader with almost 50% of total revenue in 2021 coming through orders placed on sweetgreen’s mobile app or website. The space will also feature a round observation window for customers in their cars to watch the fresh prep as they pick up their orders, bringing the in-store experience to our drive-thru digital customers. Pick up orders may also be placed inside the restaurant, where dine-in service will be available.

“We are always innovating to provide more convenience for our customers, which is why we’re excited about our first sweetlane concept in Schaumburg,” said sweetgreen Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer, Nicolas Jammet. “Digital customers are our most habitual users and we believe this new format will provide us with more options to connect people to real food.”

Today, sweetgreen is reimagining fast food, all while leading with purpose and making sustainable decisions that never sacrifice quality for convenience. The new restaurant will be located at 1320 N. Meacham Road and the opening date and hours of operation have yet to be disclosed.

About sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 150+ restaurants, their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 528 M - -
Net income 2022 -167 M - -
Net cash 2022 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 905 M 3 905 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,68x
EV / Sales 2023 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 396
Free-Float 78,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 35,41 $
Average target price 38,67 $
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Neman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mitch Reback Chief Financial Officer
Wouleta Ayele Chief Technology Officer
Chris Carr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen McConnell Case Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEETGREEN, INC.10.66%3 905
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-11.17%177 062
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-10.86%43 683
YUM BRANDS-14.54%34 293
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-8.69%19 369
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.12%18 014