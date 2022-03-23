Sweetgreen to Open Its First-Ever “sweetlane” Restaurant Concept

Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced that it will be opening its first “sweetlane” concept in Schaumburg, IL, within the next year. The new pilot restaurant will feature sweetgreen’s best in class in-store experience with the addition of its first “sweetlane,” a drive-thru lane to increase convenience for digital customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005894/en/

sweetgreen

To utilize sweetgreen’s “sweetlane,” customers at the Schaumburg location will place orders in advance exclusively through sweetgreen’s digital platform. Sweetgreen is already a digital leader with almost 50% of total revenue in 2021 coming through orders placed on sweetgreen’s mobile app or website. The space will also feature a round observation window for customers in their cars to watch the fresh prep as they pick up their orders, bringing the in-store experience to our drive-thru digital customers. Pick up orders may also be placed inside the restaurant, where dine-in service will be available.

“We are always innovating to provide more convenience for our customers, which is why we’re excited about our first sweetlane concept in Schaumburg,” said sweetgreen Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer, Nicolas Jammet. “Digital customers are our most habitual users and we believe this new format will provide us with more options to connect people to real food.”

Today, sweetgreen is reimagining fast food, all while leading with purpose and making sustainable decisions that never sacrifice quality for convenience. The new restaurant will be located at 1320 N. Meacham Road and the opening date and hours of operation have yet to be disclosed.

About sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 150+ restaurants, their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005894/en/