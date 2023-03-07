Advanced search
    SG   US87043Q1085

SWEETGREEN, INC.

(SG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:13 2023-03-06 pm EST
8.590 USD   +0.35%
09:03aSweetgreen to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum
BU
03/03Sweetgreen, inc. - 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
02/24Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Sweetgreen to $10 From $12, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
Sweetgreen to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

03/07/2023 | 09:03am EST
Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced that the company will present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Tuesday March 14, 2023. The fireside chat will be held at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas on that day at 9:10 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at investor.sweetgreen.com on the Events + Presentations page.

About sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 190+ restaurants, their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience, and leverages their app to create an omnichannel experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 583 M - -
Net income 2023 -134 M - -
Net cash 2023 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,17x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 957 M 957 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 952
Free-Float 85,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,59 $
Average target price 11,57 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Neman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mitch Reback Chief Financial Officer
Wouleta Ayele Chief Technology Officer
Stephanie Traut Senior Vice President-Operations
Youngme E. Moon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEETGREEN, INC.0.23%957
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.10%197 972
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.8.83%41 574
YUM! BRANDS, INC.1.24%36 218
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.12.22%25 654
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.28%20 004