Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sweetgreen, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SG   US87043Q1085

SWEETGREEN, INC.

(SG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
17.42 USD   -0.17%
07:36asweetgreen Launches Desserts
BU
11/01Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Sweetgreen to $19 From $15, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/19Sweetgreen to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

sweetgreen Launches Desserts

11/07/2022 | 07:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

sweetgreen Satisfies Customers’ Sweet Tooth with a Healthy, Whole Grain Crispy Rice Treat

Today, sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced the launch of its brand new dessert category, with its first offering being the Crispy Rice Treat.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005248/en/

sweetgreen launches desserts (Photo: Business Wire)

sweetgreen launches desserts (Photo: Business Wire)

Made with gluten free grains (organic brown rice, quinoa and puffed millet), butter and roasted sunflower seeds, and naturally sweetened with honey date caramel, this elevated version of a classic sweet treat was conceptualized in partnership with sweetgreen’s first-ever Chef-In-Residence, Malcolm Livingston II.

With nearly 45% of consumers ordering dessert while dining out and a lack of variety when it comes to offerings that are delicious but also healthy, sweetgreen recognized this whitespace and began iterating and testing in their test kitchen two years ago to create the perfect sweet bite to satisfy cravings.

“This is a new category for us, and working with Malcolm has been the key to creating a healthy yet craveable take on this nostalgic treat,” said sweetgreen co-founder and Chief Concept Officer, Nicolas Jammet. “We hope the Crispy Rice Treat provides a sweet moment for our customers after enjoying some of our more savory dishes.”

Chef Malcolm comes to sweetgreen with an extensive background in pastry at renowned restaurants such as Le Cirque, Per Se, wd~50 and noma, the five-time winner of the title “World's Best Restaurant.” Malcolm also hosted an online cooking series with his 6-year old daughter, Elli, who co-stars in the social media promotional assets for Crispy Rice Treat. As sweetgreen’s first Chef-In-Residence, he will continue to collaborate with sweetgreen’s test kitchen as they expand their menu offerings.

“sweetgreen is a brand that values quality of ingredients first, something I admire from a restaurant that serves food on a large scale, and it’s what drew me to want to create this dessert with their team,” added Chef Malcolm.

To round out the national campaign, sweetgreen tapped digital artists, gabbois and pablo.rochat, for their signature style loved by millions of fans. With the Crispy Rice Treat as their subject, the inspired social content plays into their unique world of tech, humor and the ordinary.

This Friday, November 11, sweetgreen will host ‘Free Dessert Friday’ for the first in-store customers to receive a free Crispy Rice Treat with a minimum purchase of $9.95, while supplies last. sweetgreen will also run a promotion from November 28 to December 4 where sg digital customers can get a Crispy Rice Treat for one dollar with any order placed online of $9.95+. Crispy Rice Treat is now available to purchase at restaurants across the nation and via the sweetgreen app and website for $2.95.

About sweetgreen:

sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience to meet their customers where they are. sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SWEETGREEN, INC.
07:36asweetgreen Launches Desserts
BU
11/01Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Sweetgreen to $19 From $15, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/19Sweetgreen to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8, 2022
BU
09/27Insider Sell: Sweetgreen
MT
09/27Insider Sell: Sweetgreen
MT
09/13sweetgreen to Open First Indiana and Minnesota Restaurants
BU
09/13Sweetgreen Announces to Open First Indiana and Minnesota Restaurants
CI
09/09Cowen & Co Adjusts Sweetgreen Price Target to $23 From $20, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09/07Transcript : Sweetgreen, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Re..
CI
08/24sweetgreen to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SWEETGREEN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 489 M - -
Net income 2022 -170 M - -
Net cash 2022 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 919 M 1 919 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 5 396
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart SWEETGREEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sweetgreen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWEETGREEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 17,42 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Neman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mitch Reback Chief Financial Officer
Wouleta Ayele Chief Technology Officer
Chris Carr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen McConnell Case Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEETGREEN, INC.-45.56%1 919
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.44%202 043
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-20.06%38 742
YUM BRANDS-12.30%34 652
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.0.20%20 901
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.0.13%18 587