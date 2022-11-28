Advanced search
SWEETGREEN, INC.

(SG)
sweetgreen to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

11/28/2022 | 09:09am EST
Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced that the company will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. On that day, the fireside chat will be held at the InterContinental New York Barclay at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at investor.sweetgreen.com on the Events + Presentations page.

About sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 180+ restaurants, their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience, and leverages their app to create an omnichannel experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 476 M - -
Net income 2022 -174 M - -
Net cash 2022 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 401 M 1 401 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 396
Free-Float 85,4%
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 12,64 $
Average target price 19,88 $
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Neman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mitch Reback Chief Financial Officer
Wouleta Ayele Chief Technology Officer
Chris Carr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen McConnell Case Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWEETGREEN, INC.-60.50%1 401
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.59%201 417
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-13.33%42 003
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-8.88%35 642
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.1.46%21 158
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.9.61%20 346