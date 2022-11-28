sweetgreen to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Today, sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced that the company will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. On that day, the fireside chat will be held at the InterContinental New York Barclay at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at investor.sweetgreen.com on the Events + Presentations page.

About sweetgreen: Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 180+ restaurants, their team members create plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing. Sweetgreen strongly believes in harnessing the power of technology to enhance the customer experience, and leverages their app to create an omnichannel experience to meet their customers where they are. Sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

