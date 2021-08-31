General Announcement::EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - NO QUESTIONS RECEIVED FROM THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

Swiber Holdings Limited 12 International Business Park, Swiber@IBP #01-05, Singapore 609920 (Judicial Managers Appointed) Tel: +65 6505 0800 Fax: +65 6505 0802 Co. Reg. No. 200414721N www.swiber.com

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING -

NO QUESTIONS RECEIVED FROM THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

Swiber Holdings Limited (Judicial Managers Appointed) (the "Company") refers to its Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") and the related Circular to Shareholders dated 17 August 2021 released on SGXNET and the Company's corporate website on 17 August 2021.

The Company wishes to announce that as at the cut-off time and date of 2.00 pm on 27 August 2021 for shareholders to submit their questions in relation to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the EGM, the Company did not receive any questions from its shareholders in relation to the Circular dated 17 August 2021 and in particular, to the resolutions put forth for voting at the EGM scheduled to be held via electronic means on 1 September 2021.

By Order of the Judicial Managers

Bob Yap Cheng Ghee

Joint and Several Judicial Manager

31 August 2021

By Order of the Board

Raymond Kim Goh

Chairman

31 August 2021