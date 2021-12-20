Swick Mining Services : ASIC registration of Scheme Booklet

20 DECEMBER 2021 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASIC Registration of Scheme Booklet

Western Australia - Swick Mining Services Ltd (Swick, ASX: SWK), a leading provider of high- quality underground mineral drilling and mineral analysis services, refers to the announcement on 16 December 2021 regarding the proposed acquisition of Swick by DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH) (DDH1) by scheme of arrangement, under which DDH1 will acquire all of the issued shares in Swick in consideration for the issue of 0.2970 fully paid ordinary shares in DDH1 for each Swick share (Scheme), and the orders made by the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court) that Swick convene a general meeting of Swick shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Scheme (Scheme Meeting) and approving the distribution of an explanatory statement providing information about the Scheme and notice of Scheme Meeting (Scheme Booklet) to Swick shareholders.

The Scheme Meeting will be held on 17 January 2022 at 10.00am (AWST) at Aloft Perth, 27 Rowe Avenue, Rivervale, Western Australia 6103.

Scheme Booklet

Swick confirms that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission has today registered the Scheme Booklet. A copy of the Scheme Booklet is attached and will be made available online at Swick's announcement page at www.swickmining.comand on the ASX website at www.asx.com.au.

In accordance with the Court's orders and recent amendments to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Swick will not be dispatching physical copies of the Scheme Booklet, unless required. The Notice of Scheme Meeting is annexed to the Scheme Booklet at Annexure D. The Scheme Booklet will also be available for inspection at Swick's registered office (during normal business hours) being 64 Great Eastern Highway, South Guildford, WA 6055.

Further details on where the Scheme Booklet can be viewed and downloaded, as well as instructions on how to lodge the proxy form for the Scheme Meeting will be dispatched to Swick shareholders on Monday, 20 December 2021.

The Scheme Booklet should be read in its entirety before making a decision on whether or not to vote in favour of the Scheme.