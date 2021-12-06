Log in
    SWK   AU000000SWK8

SWICK MINING SERVICES LIMITED

(SWK)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
0.37 AUD   -2.63%
04:42pSWICK MINING SERVICES : Addendum to notice of general meeting
PU
11/30SWICK MINING SERVICES : Appendix 3A.5
PU
11/22SWICK MINING SERVICES : Notice of general meeting and short form prospectus
PU
Swick Mining Services : Addendum to notice of general meeting

12/06/2021 | 04:42pm EST
For personal use only

SWICK MINING SERVICES LIMITED

ACN 112 917 905

Addendum to Notice of General Meeting

Swick Mining Services Limited (Company) hereby gives notice to Shareholders that, in relation to the Notice of General Meeting dated 22 November 2021 (Notice) in respect of the general meeting to be held at Aloft Perth at 27 Rowe Avenue, Rivervale, WA 6103 on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 at 10am (WST), the Directors have determined to amend and supplement the information contained in the Explanatory Memorandum provided to Shareholders in relation to the matters set out in this addendum to the Notice (Addendum).

This Addendum is supplemental to the original Notice and should be read in conjunction with the Notice. Save for the amendments set out below, the Notice remains unchanged.

The numbering used in this Addendum is a continuation of the numbering used in the Notice and the Explanatory Memorandum. Unless otherwise defined in this Addendum, the defined terms used in this Addendum are as defined in the Notice.

This Addendum should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their suitably qualified professional advisors prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters set out in this Addendum, please do not hesitate to contact the Company on +61 8 9277 8800.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00pm (WST) on Monday, 20 December 2021.

Proxy Forms

The Company confirms that there have been no changes to the Proxy Form previously dispatched to Shareholders. Shareholders are advised that:

  • If you have already completed and returned the Proxy Form which was provided with the original Notice of Meeting and you wish to change your vote, you must complete and return a new Proxy Form. Please contact the Company if you require a new Proxy Form.
  • If you have already completed and returned the Proxy Form which was annexed to the original Notice of Meeting and you do not wish to change your vote, you do not need to take any action as the earlier submitted Proxy Form will be accepted by the Company unless you submit a new Proxy Form.
  • If you have not yet completed and returned a Proxy Form and you wish to vote on the Resolutions in the Notice of Meeting, please complete and return the Proxy Form.

To vote in person, please attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

For personal use only

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary

Swick Mining Services Limited

Dated: 6 December 2021

Page 2

For personal use only

Swick Mining Services Limited

ACN 112 917 905

Addendum to Explanatory Memorandum

The figure in Section 3.1 is deleted and replaced with the following:

The definitions of "Notice" and "Notice of Meeting" are deleted from Schedule 1 and replaced as follows:

Notice or Notice of means this notice of general meeting, as amended by the

Meetingaddendum to this notice of general meeting dated 6 December 2021.

Schedule 7 is deleted and replaced with the following:

Schedule 7 Independent Valuation Report

Page 3

For personal use only

For personal use only



Disclaimer

Swick Mining Services Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:41:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
