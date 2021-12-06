Swick Mining Services : Addendum to notice of general meeting

SWICK MINING SERVICES LIMITED

ACN 112 917 905

Addendum to Notice of General Meeting

Swick Mining Services Limited (Company) hereby gives notice to Shareholders that, in relation to the Notice of General Meeting dated 22 November 2021 (Notice) in respect of the general meeting to be held at Aloft Perth at 27 Rowe Avenue, Rivervale, WA 6103 on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 at 10am (WST), the Directors have determined to amend and supplement the information contained in the Explanatory Memorandum provided to Shareholders in relation to the matters set out in this addendum to the Notice (Addendum).

This Addendum is supplemental to the original Notice and should be read in conjunction with the Notice. Save for the amendments set out below, the Notice remains unchanged.

The numbering used in this Addendum is a continuation of the numbering used in the Notice and the Explanatory Memorandum. Unless otherwise defined in this Addendum, the defined terms used in this Addendum are as defined in the Notice.

This Addendum should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their suitably qualified professional advisors prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters set out in this Addendum, please do not hesitate to contact the Company on +61 8 9277 8800.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00pm (WST) on Monday, 20 December 2021.

Proxy Forms

The Company confirms that there have been no changes to the Proxy Form previously dispatched to Shareholders. Shareholders are advised that:

If you have already completed and returned the Proxy Form which was provided with the original Notice of Meeting and you wish to change your vote, you must complete and return a new Proxy Form. Please contact the Company if you require a new Proxy Form.

If you have already completed and returned the Proxy Form which was annexed to the original Notice of Meeting and you do not wish to change your vote, you do not need to take any action as the earlier submitted Proxy Form will be accepted by the Company unless you submit a new Proxy Form.

If you have not yet completed and returned a Proxy Form and you wish to vote on the Resolutions in the Notice of Meeting, please complete and return the Proxy Form.

To vote in person, please attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.