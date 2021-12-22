Swick Mining Services : Appendix 3A.5 - Updated

Notification of return of capital by way of in specie
distribution of +securities in another entity
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.
Note: This form assumes the entity is an Australian company undertaking a return of capital that is regulated by section 256C of the Corporations Act. It the entity is not an Australian company, it should use the Word version of this form, rather than the online version, and adjust it as necessary.
If the entity is paying a cash dividend at the same time as the return of capital, it must also lodge an Appendix 3A.1 - notification of dividend / distribution.
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Question
Question
Answer
no
1.1
*Name of entity
Swick Mining Services Limited
1.2
*Registration type and number
ACN 112 917 905
One of ABN/ARSN/ARBN/ACN or other registration
type and number (if "other" please specify what type
of registration number has been provided).
1.3
*ASX issuer code
SWK
1.4
*The announcement is
☐ A new announcement
Select whichever is applicable.
☒ An update/correction to a previous
announcement
☐ A cancellation of a previous
announcement
1.4a
*Reason for update
Swick has received the Conditional
Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "An
Admission Letter from ASX in respect of
update/correction to a previous announcement".
the Orexplore Technologies Limited IPO
1.4b
*Date of previous announcement to this
1 December 2021
update
Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "An
update/correction to a previous announcement".
1.4c
*Reason for cancellation
N/A
Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A
cancellation of a previous announcement".
1.4d
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
cancellation
Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A
cancellation of a previous announcement".
1.5
*Date of this announcement
22 December 2021
The date of lodgement of the form by the entity via
ASX Online.
1.6
*Applicable ASX +security code and
ASX +security code: SWK
description for return of capital
+Security description: Ordinary fully paid
Please advise the security to which the notification
shares
applies. Only one security can be advised for each
form. Consequent changes to option pricing are
covered in later parts of this form.
+See chapter 19 for defined terms
5 June 2021
Page 1
This appendix is not available as an online form
Appendix 3A.5
Notification of return of capital by way of in
specie distribution of +securities in another entity
1.7
*Does the entity making the return of
No
only
capital have quoted options on issue
If you respond "Yes" to this question, you will need
to answer Q3.2a, 3.3b, 3.5a, 3.6a, 3.7a, 3.8a, 4.5-
4.5b and 4.6-4.6c.
1.8
*Is the return of capital a selective
No
reduction of capital
If you respond "Yes" to this question, you will need
to answer Q3.1a and 3.1b.
1.9
*Is the entity whose +securities are being
No
distributed in the return of capital currently
use
listed on ASX
If you respond "Yes" to this question, you will need
to answer Q3.3a, 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 4.1a-b.
If you respond "No" to this question, you will need to
answer Q1.10 and 4.1c-f
1.10
*Is the entity whose +securities are being
Yes
distributed in the return of capital
proposing to list on ASX
Answer this question if your response to Q1.9 is
personalFor
"No".
If you respond "Yes" to this question, you will need
to answer Q3.3a, 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 4.1c-f.
+See chapter 19 for defined terms
5 June 2021
Page 2
This appendix is not available as an online formAppendix 3A.5 Notification of return of capital by way of in specie distribution of +securities in another entity
Part 2 - Conditions
only
Question
Question
Answer
No.
2.1
*Do any external approvals need to be
Yes
obtained or other conditions satisfied before
the return of capital can proceed on an
unconditional basis?
For example this could include:
•
+Security holder approval
use
•
Court approval
•
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
•
ACCC approval
•
FIRB approval
•
Another approval/condition external to the
entity required to be given/met before
business day 0 of the timetable for the
return of capital.
If any of the above approvals apply to the return of
personal
capital they must be obtained before business day 0 of
the Appendix 7A, section 9 timetable.
The purpose of the question is to confirm that relevant
approvals are received prior to ASX establishing an ex
market in the +securities. If the entity wishes to
disclose approvals or conditions which are to be
resolved at a later date it should use Part 5 "Further
information".
2.2
Approvals
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Yes".
Note: This question refers only to events which take place before business day 0 of the Appendix 7A, section 9
timetable. The purpose of the question is to confirm that relevant approvals are received prior to ASX establishing an
ex market in the securities. If the entity wishes to disclose approvals or conditions which are to be resolved at a later
date it should use Part 5 "Further information".
*Approval/
*Date for
*Is the date
**Approval received/
Comments
condition Type
determination
estimated or
condition met?
Select the applicable
The 'date for
actual?
Please respond "Yes" or "No".
approval/condition
determination' is the
Only answer this question
from the list (ignore
date that you expect to
when you know the outcome
those that are not
know if the approval is
of the approval. If you lodge
applicable). More than
given or condition is
this form before the outcome
one approval/condition
satisfied (for example,
of the approval is known, you
For
can be selected.
the date of the security
will need to lodge an updated
holder meeting in the
Appendix 3A.5 showing that all
case of security holder
required approvals have been
approval or the date of
obtained and conditions have
the court hearing in
been met prior to business
the case of court
day 0 in the Appendix 7A
approval).
section 9 timetable.
+Security holder
22 December
☐
Yes
approval
2021
Estimated
OR
☒
Actual
+See chapter 19 for defined terms
5 June 2021
Page 3
This appendix is not available as an online form
Appendix 3A.5
Notification of return of capital by way of in
specie distribution of +securities in another entity
Court approval
☐
only
Estimated
OR
☐
☐
Actual
Lodgement of
☐
court order with
+ASIC
Estimated
OR
use
Actual
ACCC approval
☐
Estimated
OR
☐
Actual
personal
FIRB approval
☐
Estimated
OR
☐
Actual
Other (please
21 December
☐
Yes
Orexplore
specify in
2021
Estimated
Technologies
comment section)
Limited
OR
("Orexplore") has
☒
received a
Conditional
Actual
Admission Letter
from ASX on terms
satisfactory to the
Orexplore
Directors, acting
reasonably, which,
once satisfied, will
result in ASX
For
admitting Orexplore
to the official list of
ASX.
+See chapter 19 for defined terms
5 June 2021
Page 4
This appendix is not available as an online formAppendix 3A.5 Notification of return of capital by way of in specie distribution of +securities in another entity
Part 3 - Return of capital timetable and details
only
Question
Question
Answer
No.
3.1
*+Record date
30 December 2021
Last day for entity to register transfers on a pre-return
of capital basis.
The record date must be at least four business days from the current
date. The record date is business day 3 in the Appendix 7A, section
9 timetable. This is three business days after the effective date
(Q3.1a).
use
Please note that the record date and the date that trading in the re-
organised securities on an "ex return of capital" basis commences
(Q3.3) cannot be changed (even to postpone or cancel them) any
later than 12 noon Sydney time on the day before the previously
advised date that trading in the re-organised securities on an "ex
return of capital" basis commences (Q3.3).
3.1a
*Date of lodgement of +security holder resolution
N/A
approving the return of capital with +ASIC
Answer this question if your response to Q1.8 is "Yes".
Please provide the actual or estimated date that the security holder
personal
resolution approving the return of capital has been or will be lodged
with ASIC under section 256C(3) of the Corporations Act).
lodgement of a copy of the resolution approving the return of capital
If an estimated date is provided, please provide the actual date by
way of an update to this form when the resolution has been lodged
with ASIC.
This lodgement must occur before business day 0 of the Appendix
7A, section 9 timetable.
3.1b
*Date that is fourteen days after the date of lodgement
N/A
of +security holder resolution approving the capital
return with +ASIC
Answer this question if your response to Q1.8 is "Yes".
Note this is the earliest date that the entity can make the return of
capital under section 256C(3) of the Corporations Act.
If an estimated date is provided, please provide the actual date by
way of an update to this form when the resolution has been lodged
with ASIC.
3.1c
*Effective date of the return of capital
23 December 2021
In the case of an equal reduction, not earlier than the day after the
resolution approving the return of capital and, in the case of a
selective reduction, not earlier than 14 days after the date of
For
with ASIC.
3.2
*Last day for trading in "cum return of capital"
24 December 2021
+securities
This is business day 1 in the Appendix 7A, section 9 timetable, two
business days before the record date, and one business day after the
effective date.
3.2a
Last day for trading in pre-return of capital quoted
N/A
options.
Answer this question if your response to Q1.7 is "Yes".
Note: if the entity has quoted options in which case the exercise price
will change and new holding statements will be issued to option
holders
This is business day 1 in the Appendix 7A, section 9 timetable, two
business days before the record date, and one business day after the
effective date.
+See chapter 19 for defined terms
5 June 2021
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Swick Mining Services Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:22:01 UTC.