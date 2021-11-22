Swick Mining Services : Notice of general meeting and short form prospectus

The potential to unlock value for Swick Shareholders has already been demonstrated by the recent announcement of the proposed acquisition of Swick by DDH1 (by way of Scheme of Arrangement), which the Swick Board intends to recommend to shareholders in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an independent expert concluding that the Scheme is in the best interests of shareholders. In effect, this is a proposed acquisition of the Swick Drilling Business at an enterprise value of $115 million. Consideration for Swick Shares will be 100% DDH1 Shares at a ratio of 0.2970 DDH1 Shares for each Swick Share. Based on the 5-day volume weighted average price for DDH1 Shares of $1.17931, DDH1's offer values Swick Shares at $0.35 per Share, after allowing for Swick's seed funding payment to Orexplore of $12 million, committed by Swick as part of the Demerger. In addition to the consideration from DDH1's proposed acquisition of Swick, Swick Shareholders will also receive shares in Orexplore (upon implementation of the Demerger), which will trade as a separate entity on the ASX.

As part of the demerger process, the Swick Board has obtained an independent assessment of the current fair market value of the Orexplore Business (on a controlling basis) from Deloitte Corporate Finance. Deloitte Corporate Finance has assessed the equity value of Orexplore to be in the range of $45.0 million to $55.0 million on a controlling basis (i.e. 100% ownership) and post the Swick seed funding to Orexplore of $12 million.

It is proposed that Swick Shareholders will receive one Orexplore Share for every three Swick Shares held by them on the Record Date if the Demerger proceeds. The Deloitte Valuation therefore represents an implied value per Orexplore Share of $0.48 to $0.59 on a controlling basis, post the Swick seed funding to Orexplore of $12 million and prior to any new Orexplore Shares being issued pursuant to the Priority Offer (referred to below). On a per Swick Share basis, the Deloitte Valuation is equivalent to $0.16 to $0.20 per Swick Share on a controlling basis (i.e. 100% ownership) post the Swick seed funding to Orexplore of $12 million. A concise summary of the Independent Valuation Report is included in this Notice of Meeting.

Further, as part of the listing of Orexplore on ASX, the Orexplore Board is undertaking a Priority Offer at an offer price of $0.25 per Orexplore Share. This offer is only open to Swick Shareholders (on the relevant record date) and has been priced broadly in line with the book value of Orexplore in Swick's accounts at the time of lodging the Prospectus (post the Swick seed funding to Orexplore of $12 million). The offer price is a 48% to 57% discount to the Deloitte Valuation, although it should be noted that the valuation was prepared on a controlling basis (i.e. 100% ownership). The full details of the Priority Offer are contained in the Prospectus. An offer price of $0.25 per Orexplore Share is equivalent to $0.083 per Swick Share (on the basis that eligible Swick Shareholders will receive one Orexplore Share for every three Swick Shares held by them on the Record Date, if the Demerger proceeds). The Priority Offer provides an opportunity for Swick Shareholders to increase their shareholding in Orexplore at a discounted valuation and the Board encourages Shareholders to review the Orexplore Prospectus and consider subscribing for additional Orexplore Shares, particularly smaller Shareholders that may otherwise end up with a less than marketable parcel of Orexplore Shares.

The Orexplore Business has achieved significant business milestones, which includes the continued commercialisation of its flagship product, the GeoCore X10®. Orexplore's immediate focus is to transition its strong base of historical research and development activities into commercial engagements through field-based deployments and projects. Orexplore's growth strategy focuses on enhancing market adoption of its current and future product suite.

Following the Demerger, Orexplore will be separately listed on the ASX, offering investors an exposure to the mineral technologies industry and a business with a mission to support the digital transformation of the mining industry. The Orexplore Board believes that the Company's technology platform

1 Based on DDH1's volume weighted average price over the 5 trading days up and including 6 October 2021.

Page 5