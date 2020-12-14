Log in
SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

(SW1)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/14
0.039 AUD   +5.41%
Swift Media : Appendix 3B Proposed issue of +securities

12/14/2020 | 05:19pm EST
This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3B

Only use this form if the online version is not available

Proposed issue of +securities

Appendix 3B

Proposed issue of +securities

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are proposing to issue a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. For offers where the +securities proposed to be issued are in an existing class of security, and the event timetable includes rights (or entitlement for non- renounceable issues), and deferred settlement trading or a representation of such, ASX requires the issuer to advise ASX of the ISIN code for the rights (or entitlement), and deferred settlement trading. This code will be different to the existing class. If the securities do not rank equally with the existing class, the same ISIN code will be used for that security to continue to be quoted while it does not rank.

Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Swift Media Limited

We (the entity here named)

give ASX the following

information about a proposed

issue of +securities and, if ASX

agrees to +quote any of the

+securities (including any

rights) on a +deferred

settlement basis, we agree to

the matters set out in

Appendix 3B of the ASX

Listing Rules

1.2

*Registration type and number

ACN 006 222 395

Please supply your ABN, ARSN,

ARBN, ACN or another registration

type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please

specify both the type of registration

and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

SW1

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous announcement

A cancellation of a previous announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Advise actual number of SPP shares and final price

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in

Q1.4 above. A reason must be

provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous

23 November 2020

announcement to this update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in

Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked

in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous

announcement to this

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked

in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

14 December 2020

1.6

*The proposed issue is:

A +bonus issue (complete Parts 2 and 8)

Note: You can select more than one

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or

type of issue (e.g. an offer of

renounceable) (complete Q1.6a and Parts 3 and 8)

securities under a securities purchase

plan and a placement, however ASX

An accelerated offer (complete Q1.6b and Parts 3 and 8)

may restrict certain events from being

announced concurrently). Please

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase

contact your ASX listings compliance

plan (complete Parts 4 and 8)

adviser if you are unsure.

A non-+pro rata offer of +securities under a

+disclosure document or +PDS (complete Parts 5 and 8)

A non-+pro rata offer to wholesale investors under an

information memorandum (complete Parts 6 and 8)

A placement or other type of issue (complete Parts 7 and

8)

1.6a

*The proposed standard +pro

Non-renounceable

rata issue is:

Renounceable

Answer this question if your response

to Q1.6 is "A standard pro rata issue

(non-renounceable or renounceable)."

Select one item from the list

An issuer whose securities are

currently suspended from trading

cannot proceed with an entitlement

offer that allows rights trading. If your

securities are currently suspended,

please consult your ASX listings

compliance adviser before proceeding

further.

1.6b

*The proposed accelerated

Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer

offer is:

(commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)

Answer this question if your response

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer

to Q1.6 is "An accelerated offer"

(commonly known as an AREO)

Select one item from the list

Simultaneous accelerated renounceable entitlement

An issuer whose securities are

currently suspended from trading

offer (commonly known as a SAREO)

cannot proceed with an entitlement

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with dual

offer that allows rights trading. If your

securities are currently suspended,

book-build structure (commonly known as a

please consult your ASX listings

RAPIDS)

compliance adviser before proceeding

Accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with retail

further.

rights trading (commonly known as a PAITREO)

Part 2 - Details of proposed +bonus issue

If your response to Q1.6 is "A bonus issue", please complete Parts 2A - 2D and the details of the securities proposed to be issued in Part 8. Refer to section 1 of Appendix 7A of the Listing Rules for the timetable for bonus issues.

Part 2A - Proposed +bonus issue - conditions

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2A.1

*Are any of the following approvals required

Yes or No

for the +bonus issue to be unconditional?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

• Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

• Another approval/condition external to

the entity.

If any of the above approvals apply to the bonus issue,

they must be obtained before business day 0 of the

timetable. The relevant approvals must be received

before ASX can establish an ex market in the

securities.

2A.1a

Conditions

Answer these questions if your response to Q2A.1 is "Yes".

Select the applicable approval(s) from the list. More than one approval can be selected. The "date for

determination" is the date that you expect to know if the approval is given (for example, the date of the security

holder meeting in the case of security holder approval or the date of the court hearing in the case of court

approval).

*Approval/ condition

*Date for

*Is the date

*Approval received/

Comments

Type

determination

estimated or

condition met?

actual?

Please respond "Yes" or

"No". Only answer this

question when you know

the outcome of the

approval. Please advise

before business day 0 of

the Appendix 7A bonus

issue timetable.

+Security holder

approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court

order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Other (please specify

in comment section)

Part 2B - Proposed +bonus issue - issue details

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2B.1

*Class or classes of +securities that will

participate in the proposed +bonus issue

(please enter both the ASX security code &

description)

If more than one class of security will participate in the

proposed bonus issue, make sure you clearly identify

any different treatment between the classes.

2B.2

*Class of +securities that will be issued in

the proposed +bonus issue (please enter

both the ASX security code & description)

2B.3

*Issue ratio

for

Enter the quantity of additional securities to be issued

for a given quantity of securities held (for example, 1

for 2 means 1 new security issued for every 2 existing

securities held).

Please only enter whole numbers (for example, a

bonus issue of 1 new security for every 2.5 existing

securities held should be expressed as "2 for 5").

2B.4

*What will be done with fractional

Fractions rounded up to the next whole

entitlements?

number

Select one item from the list.

Fractions rounded down to the nearest

whole number or fractions disregarded

Fractions sold and proceeds distributed

Fractions of 0.5 or more rounded up

Fractions over 0.5 rounded up

Not applicable

2B.5

*Maximum number of +securities proposed

to be issued (subject to rounding)

Part 2C - Proposed +bonus issue - timetable

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2C.1

*+Record date

Record date to identify security holders entitled to

participate in the bonus issue. Per Appendix 7A section

1 the record date must be at least 4 business days

from the announcement date (day 0).

2C.3

*Ex date

Per Appendix 7A section 1 the ex date is one business

day before the record date. This is also the date that

the bonus securities will commence quotation on a

deferred settlement basis.

2C.4

*Record date

Same as Q2C.1 above

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Swift Media Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:18:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
