Swift Media : Completes Share Purchase Plan

ASX RELEASE

14 December 2020

ASX: SW1

Swift Completes Share Purchase Plan

Swift Media Ltd ("Swift" or the "Company") today announces the successful completion of its Share Purchase Plan Offer ("SPP") and a placement in respect of the SPP shortfall ("Shortfall Placement") of $926,000 and $74,000 respectively, for a total of $1 million in funds raised.

Combined with the Placement of $3.987 million completed on 23 November 2020 ("Placement") Swift has successfully raised a total of $4.987 million to fund its growth strategy. All Directors and a number of members of the executive management team participated in the SPP.

Pippa Leary, Chief Executive Officer noted, "We are delighted to complete the SPP and finalise the successful capital raise. We appreciate the support from existing and new investors. The placement was over subscribed providing a strong endorsement of our growth strategy. With the proceeds of this capital raise, Swift is now well placed to grow market share in our existing Mining and Resources and Aged Care verticals and expand into selected complementary adjacencies. "

Share Purchase Plan

The Company will allot and issue 26,457,178 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.035 per share to raise $926,000. Holding statements will be dispatched on or around 15 December 2020.

Shortfall Placement

In addition to the capital raised via the SPP, the Company will allot and issue 2,114,287 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.035 per share to raise an additional $74,000 under a Shortfall Placement. The Shortfall Placement shares are subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in January 2021. The notice of meeting and details of the EGM will follow in due course.

END

ABOUT SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

Swift Media is a specialist technology company delivering premium entertainment, communications, and advertising to an audience of 5M+ via 60,000 digital assets nationally across Mining and Resources, Residential Aged Care and Health & Wellbeing environments. We connect and engage communities through entertainment and communications solutions.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Continuous Disclosure Committee.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: