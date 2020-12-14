Log in
SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED    SW1   AU000000SW10

SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

(SW1)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/14
0.039 AUD   +5.41%
Swift Media : Completes Share Purchase Plan

12/14/2020 | 05:19pm EST
ASX RELEASE

14 December 2020

ASX: SW1

Swift Completes Share Purchase Plan

Swift Media Ltd ("Swift" or the "Company") today announces the successful completion of its Share Purchase Plan Offer ("SPP") and a placement in respect of the SPP shortfall ("Shortfall Placement") of $926,000 and $74,000 respectively, for a total of $1 million in funds raised.

Combined with the Placement of $3.987 million completed on 23 November 2020 ("Placement") Swift has successfully raised a total of $4.987 million to fund its growth strategy. All Directors and a number of members of the executive management team participated in the SPP.

Pippa Leary, Chief Executive Officer noted, "We are delighted to complete the SPP and finalise the successful capital raise. We appreciate the support from existing and new investors. The placement was over subscribed providing a strong endorsement of our growth strategy. With the proceeds of this capital raise, Swift is now well placed to grow market share in our existing Mining and Resources and Aged Care verticals and expand into selected complementary adjacencies. "

Share Purchase Plan

The Company will allot and issue 26,457,178 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.035 per share to raise $926,000. Holding statements will be dispatched on or around 15 December 2020.

Shortfall Placement

In addition to the capital raised via the SPP, the Company will allot and issue 2,114,287 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.035 per share to raise an additional $74,000 under a Shortfall Placement. The Shortfall Placement shares are subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in January 2021. The notice of meeting and details of the EGM will follow in due course.

END

ABOUT SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

Swift Media is a specialist technology company delivering premium entertainment, communications, and advertising to an audience of 5M+ via 60,000 digital assets nationally across Mining and Resources, Residential Aged Care and Health & Wellbeing environments. We connect and engage communities through entertainment and communications solutions.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Continuous Disclosure Committee.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Pippa Leary

Michael Brown

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations

+61 2 9929 2763

+61 400 248 080

investor@swiftmedia.com.au

mbrown@pegasusadvisory.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Swift Media Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:18:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 23,1 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net income 2020 -21,6 M -16,3 M -16,3 M
Net Debt 2020 7,61 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,38x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,4 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 68,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Pippa Leary Chief Executive Officer
Darren Smorgon Independent Chairman
Alexis Rouch Chief Operating Officer
Geoffrey Greenberg Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Beiter Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED-61.00%15
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY21.50%318 138
COMCAST CORPORATION13.25%233 021
VIACOMCBS INC.-15.18%22 027
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-11.99%14 400
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.90%9 822
