SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

(SW1)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.037 AUD   -9.76%
Swift Media : Conclusion of Technology Licensing and Reseller Agreements

11/26/2020
26 November 2020: Swift Media Limited ("the Company") (ASX: SW1) announced it has successfully concluded its reselling and technology licensing agreements with DXC Technology Australia Pty Ltd. (DXC). The agreements were entered into during 2017 and 2018.

Under the agreement DXC has committed to pay Swift a one-off cash payment of $1.525 million. Swift intends to report this as a one off, non-recurring gain in the 1H FY21 results, net of associated legal costs.

Existing customer service arrangements that rely on the agreements will remain in place for the duration of their respective terms.

Swift will retain direct control of the sale and distribution of its technologies.

End

ABOUT SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

Swift Media is a specialist technology company delivering premium entertainment, communications, and advertising to an audience of 5M+ via 60,000 digital assets nationally across Mining and Resources, Residential Aged Care and Health & Wellbeing environments. We connect and engage communities through entertainment and communications solutions.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Continuous Disclosure Committee.

Pippa Leary

Michael Brown

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations

+61 2 9929 2763

+61 400 248 080

investor@swiftmedia.com.au

mbrown@pegasusadvisory.com.au

