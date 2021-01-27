Swift Media : Growth in Core Verticals Q2 FY21 Results & Quarterly Report

Pippa Leary, CEO said, "We are making progress in strengthening Swift for faster growth and greater scale in our core verticals. We are pleased to deliver strong revenue growth in the half in Mining and Resources and Aged Care, despite five major mining contract decisions being deferred into Q3 and Covid-19 continuing to impact Aged Care. Nevertheless, with over 75% of group revenues recurring, we have a solid base to support further growth. The partnership with Uniting also gives us much stronger traction in Aged Care. This will start to generate revenues in Q3. I am also pleased to report that we have signed over 5,600 new rooms for our market leading Swift Plus technology as well as starting to build out our footprint in the complementary adjacency, Retirement Living a year ahead of plan. While our restructuring initiatives have

Improved financial base enables progression to execute next strategic priorities: growth investments in expanded sales capacity, new product development, disciplined M&A, and launch into new complementary adjacencies ahead of plan.

Good progress in Q2 - delivered on the next stage in the Company's accelerated growth strategy - strengthen Swift's financial position. Successful completion of fully subscribed Placement and SPP of $5 Million.

Swift Media Ltd ("Swift", "the Company") is pleased to announce the business update and Appendix 4C Cash Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2020.

Net cash from operating activities for the current quarter was $1.953 million, an increase of $2.024 million over the prior quarter. The increase over the prior quarter was a result of the management of working capital balances, the deployment of technical and product teams towards longer term development

24% increase in the volume of proposals for the quarter year on year

H1 FY21 EBITDA up 122% vs pcp. Focus on margin improvement delivering results; 3% in H1 FY21 vs

Focus on Gross Margin in Q2 resulted in an increase to 41% up from 37% in Q1.

H1 FY21 Revenue in the key Mining and Resources vertical $7.4m, up 12% vs pcp. Project revenue +71%, recurring revenue stable at c$5m.

ensured the profitability of Health and Wellbeing, we are evaluating further opportunities to realise value in this business. With our strengthened balance sheet, we can carefully invest in new sales capabilities product development and disciplined M&A to support long term growth."

ASX RELEASE

28 January 2021

ASX: SW1

activities, and the net proceeds from the settlement and early exit of a partner contract ($1.3m). Administration and corporate costs increased over the prior quarter due to the timing of certain supplier payments.

Net cash from operating activities for the 6 months ended December 31 was $1.906 million, an increase of $4.555 million over prior comparable period as the business realised the benefits of its strategic re- focus which included the rationalisation of business lines and resources.

Net cash used in investing activities for the current quarter was $0.624 million, primarily for the redeployment of IT and product teams towards product development activities over the current quarter. Net cash used in investing activities for the 6 months ended December 31 was $0.620 million, a reduction of $2.105 million versus the pcp reflecting the business' streamlined focus on investments in the Aged Care and Mining and Resources verticals.

Net cash from financing activities for the current quarter was $3.698 million which included $4.655 million from the recent placement and shareholder purchase plan (net of costs). All directors and senior management team participated in the raise. Lease repayments of $0.957 million increases over the prior quarter as COVID-19 payment deferrals were reinstated and the business settled on the exit of its North Sydney office lease ($0.2m).

Payments to directors for wages, and related parties in respect of an office property leased from a director were $0.3m for the current quarter. This represented an increase over the prior quarter in part due to the reinstatement of payments previously deferred as part of the management of working capital around COVID-19 disruption.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period was $6.959 million, an increase of $5.027 million over the prior quarter. The net cash from / (used in) operating activities by major operating segment is provided in the following table.