MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Swift Media Limited    SW1   AU000000SW10

SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

(SW1)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/04
0.045 AUD   +4.65%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swift Media : Investor Presentation – Coffee Microcaps

11/04/2020 | 05:21pm EST

ASX: SW1

Coffee Microcaps November 5, 2020

Pippa Leary, CEO

SWIFT

Swift is a specialist technology company that provides entertainment and communication solutions to connect and engage communities

  • Closed loop environments like remote mines, residential aged care and GP surgeries - high barriers to entry
  • 70% recurring revenue on typically 3-5 year contracts
  • Strong reputation in reliable communications infrastructure designed and delivered by experienced and efficient engineers and project managers
  • Tech is in our DNA - unique solutions to meet different customer needs in each vertical
  • Clever tech that enables premium on demand content in remote locations without the high bandwidth price tag
  • Early release Hollywood blockbuster film content in Mining and Resources
  • Curated content delivered via simple to use technology in Aged Care

Cloud and on-premises in room

Communication Apps

entertainment and communications

Design and construct of reliable

On the ground local and remote

communications distribution

technical support 24/7

infrastructure

1

MINING & RESOURCES

Delivering secure closed networks with customised communications and content.

  • Design and construction of networking infrastructure in remote locations
  • Site managed communications system delivered via TV and smart device applications
  • Movies, TV on Demand, Sport (Foxtel partnership)
  • Indigenous, mental health, wellbeing content
  • 24/7 remote and onsite technical support
  • Solution for exploration, mobile, rail/road camps

AGED CARE

Making life better by helping residents and their carers engage, communicate and belong.

  • Time saving, facility managed communications, noticeboard and live streaming system delivered via TV
  • Aged Care specific relaxation and exercise content to improve quality of life, reduce isolation and support dementia sufferers
  • In-roomaccess to premium entertainment curated specifically for Aged Care
  • Family mobile-to-tv application to stay connected with loved ones

HEALTH & WELLBEING

Australia's leading DOOH health & wellbeing network in contextually relevant, captive audience environments.

Digital Out of Home advertising

Standards' compliant communication tool

Health & Wellbeing content designed to

inform, educate and entertain patients at

the point of care

Following strategic review, the Health &

Wellbeing network has been significantly

restructured to reduced costs

Partnership with XTD to drive national

advertising growth

67% of rooms are remote. Streaming-level

Alternatives are free-to-air TV which lacks the

bandwidth is impossible via satellite* and

communications capabilities, or are tablet

extremely expensive to install via fibre for a

based which is a challenge for 85+ year olds

standard sized camp in a remote location.

Cost effective solution for clients whose

only alternatives are expensive mass

advertising and social media or hiring

inhouse marketing capabilities

2

* The maximum camp size that can be serviced by a 30Mbps NBN Satellite Service is 20 Rooms based on 30% of people streaming concurrently at 4Mbps and allowing for link operating overheads.

GROWTH TARGET: TRIPLE ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2025

Swift has a strong foundation from which to expand market share and extend into adjacent markets

800

EXTEND INTO ADJACENT MARKETS

FY25 Revenue of $70M Combined share of 19% 158,000 rooms

(Thousands)

700

Rooms

600

STRONG FOUNDATION

500

FOR GROWTH

FY20 Revenue of $23M Combined room share of 11%

400 58,600 rooms*

300

Residential Aged Care

200

6% Swift

100

Mining and Resources

GROW SHARE IN EXISTING MARKETS

Revenue of $44M Combined share of 24% 103,000 rooms

Residential Aged Care

22% Swift

Mining and Resources

Aged Care NZ

15% Swift

In home Care

10% Swift

Retirement Villages

15% Swift

Residential Aged Care

22% Swift

Mining and Resources

NEW ADJACENCIES

INCREASED SHARE IN CURRENT VERTICALS

0

21% Swift

Market Share FY20

27% Swift

27% Swift

Market Share in FY25

Adjacent Market Opportunities in FY25

3

*Swift has 16,000 rooms/screens in other verticals of the 58,600 rooms. Combined room share is based on core markets shown in the graph.

Source: Management estimates, AMMA, Australian Resources and Energy Group; Gen Aged Care Data. All future figures are aspirational targets and management estimates.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Swift Media Limited published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 22:20:06 UTC

