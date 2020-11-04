Swift Media : Investor Presentation – Coffee Microcaps
11/04/2020 | 05:21pm EST
Coffee Microcaps November 5, 2020
Pippa Leary, CEO
SWIFT
Swift is a specialist technology company that provides entertainment and communication solutions to connect and engage communities
Closed loop environments like remote mines, residential aged care and GP surgeries - high barriers to entry
70% recurring revenue on typically 3-5 year contracts
Strong reputation in reliable communications infrastructure designed and delivered by experienced and efficient engineers and project managers
Tech is in our DNA - unique solutions to meet different customer needs in each vertical
Clever tech that enables premium on demand content in remote locations without the high bandwidth price tag
Early release Hollywood blockbuster film content in Mining and Resources
Curated content delivered via simple to use technology in Aged Care
Cloud and on-premises in room
Communication Apps
entertainment and communications
Design and construct of reliable
On the ground local and remote
communications distribution
technical support 24/7
infrastructure
1
MINING & RESOURCES
Delivering secure closed networks with customised communications and content
.
Design and construction of networking infrastructure in remote locations
Site managed communications system delivered via TV and smart device applications
Movies, TV on Demand, Sport (Foxtel partnership)
Indigenous, mental health, wellbeing content
24/7 remote and onsite technical support
Solution for exploration, mobile, rail/road camps
AGED CARE
Making life better by helping residents and their carers engage, communicate and belong.
Time saving, facility managed communications, noticeboard and live streaming system delivered via TV
Aged Care specific relaxation and exercise content to improve quality of life, reduce isolation and support dementia sufferers
In-roomaccess to premium entertainment curated specifically for Aged Care
Family mobile-to-tv application to stay connected with loved ones
HEALTH & WELLBEING
Australia's leading DOOH health & wellbeing network in contextually relevant, captive audience environments.
• Digital Out of Home advertising
• Standards' compliant communication tool
• Health & Wellbeing content designed to
inform, educate and entertain patients at
the point of care
• Following strategic review, the Health &
Wellbeing network has been significantly
restructured to reduced costs
• Partnership with XTD to drive national
advertising growth
• 67% of rooms are remote. Streaming-level
•
Alternatives are free-to-air TV which lacks the
bandwidth is impossible via satellite* and
communications capabilities, or are tablet
extremely expensive to install via fibre for a
based which is a challenge for 85+ year olds
standard sized camp in a remote location.
• Cost effective solution for clients whose
only alternatives are expensive mass
advertising and social media or hiring
inhouse marketing capabilities
2
* The maximum camp size that can be serviced by a 30Mbps NBN Satellite Service is 20 Rooms based on 30% of people streaming concurrently at 4Mbps and allowing for link operating overheads.
GROWTH TARGET: TRIPLE ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2025
Swift has a strong foundation from which to expand market share and extend into adjacent markets
EXTEND INTO ADJACENT MARKETS
FY25 Revenue of $70M Combined share of 19% 158,000 rooms
(Thousands)
700
Rooms
600
STRONG FOUNDATION
500
FOR GROWTH
FY20 Revenue of $23M Combined room share of 11%
400 58,600 rooms*
300
Residential Aged Care
200
6% Swift
100
Mining and Resources
GROW SHARE IN EXISTING MARKETS
Revenue of $44M Combined share of 24% 103,000 rooms
Residential Aged Care
22% Swift
Mining and Resources
Aged Care NZ
15% Swift
In home Care
10% Swift
Retirement Villages
15% Swift
Residential Aged Care
22% Swift
Mining and Resources
NEW ADJACENCIES
INCREASED SHARE IN CURRENT VERTICALS
0
21% Swift
Market Share FY20
27% Swift
27% Swift
Market Share in FY25
Adjacent Market Opportunities in FY25
3
*Swift has 16,000 rooms/screens in other verticals of the 58,600 rooms. Combined room share is based on core markets shown in the graph.
Source: Management estimates, AMMA, Australian Resources and Energy Group; Gen Aged Care Data. All future figures are aspirational targets and management estimates.
Sales 2020
23,1 M
16,6 M
16,6 M
Net income 2020
-21,6 M
-15,5 M
-15,5 M
Net Debt 2020
7,61 M
5,47 M
5,47 M
P/E ratio 2020
-0,38x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
19,9 M
14,3 M
14,3 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,58x
EV / Sales 2020
1,02x
Nbr of Employees
59
Free-Float
54,9%
