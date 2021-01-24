Log in
SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED    SW1   AU000000SW10

SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

(SW1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/22
0.042 AUD   +2.44%
SWIFT MEDIA : Proposed issue of Securities – SW1
PU
SWIFT MEDIA : Debt Facility – Amendment
PU
SWIFT MEDIA : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
Swift Media : Proposed issue of Securities – SW1

01/24/2021 | 04:57pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 22, 2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

n/a

Warrant Expiring 22 January 2024, Exercise price $0.08

24,000,000

Proposed +issue date

Friday March 5, 2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

54006222395

1.3

ASX issuer code

SW1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Friday January 22, 2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

Wednesday March 3, 2021

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

No

+Security description

Warrant Expiring 22 January 2024, Exercise price $0.08

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

+Security type

Other

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

24,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Amendment to the terms of the Company's debt facility as set out in the announcement dated 22 January 2021

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Full terms and conditions of the Warrants will be included in the Notice of Meeting to approve the issue

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Friday March 5, 2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Wednesday March 3, 2021

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Swift Media Limited published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 21:57:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 23,1 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net income 2020 -21,6 M -16,7 M -16,7 M
Net Debt 2020 7,61 M 5,88 M 5,88 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,38x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,2 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Swift Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pippa Leary Chief Executive Officer
Darren Smorgon Independent Chairman
Alexis Rouch Chief Operating Officer
Geoffrey Greenberg Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Beiter Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED13.51%19
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-4.64%313 469
COMCAST CORPORATION-7.10%222 727
VIACOMCBS INC.22.33%28 156
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-7.19%13 785
FORMULA ONE GROUP-4.62%9 322
