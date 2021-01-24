Swift Media : Proposed issue of Securities – SW1

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

A placement or other type of issue

A placement or other type of issue

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

New class-code to be confirmed

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

securities in a class that is already

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

class' (+securities in a class that is

Will the proposed issue of this

Is the proposed security a 'New

Is the date estimated or

Another approval/condition external to the entity

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Proposed issue of securities

+Security type

Other

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

24,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Amendment to the terms of the Company's debt facility as set out in the announcement dated 22 January 2021

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Full terms and conditions of the Warrants will be included in the Notice of Meeting to approve the issue

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Friday March 5, 2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Wednesday March 3, 2021

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No