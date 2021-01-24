Swift Media : Proposed issue of Securities – SW1

Proposed issue of securities
Entity name
SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday January 22, 2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
n/a
|
Warrant Expiring 22 January 2024, Exercise price $0.08
|
24,000,000
Proposed +issue date
Friday March 5, 2021
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
54006222395
1.3
ASX issuer code
SW1
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Friday January 22, 2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Comments
Part 7B - Issue details
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
Warrant Expiring 22 January 2024, Exercise price $0.08
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
+Security type
Other
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
24,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Amendment to the terms of the Company's debt facility as set out in the announcement dated 22 January 2021
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Full terms and conditions of the Warrants will be included in the Notice of Meeting to approve the issue
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Friday March 5, 2021
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
Wednesday March 3, 2021
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No
Proposed issue of securities
