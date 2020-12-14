Log in
SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED
SW1   AU000000SW10

SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

(SW1)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/14
0.039 AUD   +5.41%
SWIFT MEDIA : Proposed issue of securities – Summary
SWIFT MEDIA : Appendix 3B Proposed issue of +securities
SWIFT MEDIA : Completes Share Purchase Plan
Swift Media : Proposed issue of securities – Summary

12/14/2020 | 05:19pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 14, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

SW1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,114,287

Proposed +issue date

Friday January 29, 2021

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

006222395

1.3

ASX issuer code

SW1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Monday December 14, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

Thursday January 28, 2021

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

SW1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

2,114,287

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.03500

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Friday January 29, 2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Thursday January 28, 2021

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Swift Media Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:18:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 23,1 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net income 2020 -21,6 M -16,3 M -16,3 M
Net Debt 2020 7,61 M 5,74 M 5,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,38x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,4 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 68,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Pippa Leary Chief Executive Officer
Darren Smorgon Independent Chairman
Alexis Rouch Chief Operating Officer
Geoffrey Greenberg Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Beiter Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED-61.00%15
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY21.50%318 138
COMCAST CORPORATION13.25%233 021
VIACOMCBS INC.-15.18%22 027
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-11.99%14 400
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.90%9 822
