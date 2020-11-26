Swift Media : Security Trading Policy

ASX RELEASE 26 November 2020 ASX: SW1 Revised Security Trading Policy Swift Media Limited ("the Company") (ASX: SW1) advises that it has recently updated its Security Trading Policy. A copy of the revised policy is attached. Stephen Hewitt-Dutton Company Secretary Swift Media Limited ABOUT SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED Swift Media is a specialist technology company delivering premium entertainment, communications, and advertising to an audience of 5M+ via 60,000 digital assets nationally across Mining and Resources, Residential Aged Care and Health & Wellbeing environments. We connect and engage communities through entertainment and communications solutions. Pippa Leary Michael Brown Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations +61 2 9929 2763 +61 400 248 080 investor@swiftmedia.com.au mbrown@pegasusadvisory.com.au

SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED (ACN 006 222 395) ("COMPANY" or "SWIFT") SECURITY TRADING POLICY ("POLICY") 1. Introduction This document sets out the Company's policy on the sale and purchase of its securities by its Directors, employees and contractors. The purpose of this Policy is to: set trading periods at various times during the year, particularly in periods following an announcement of results, during which trading of the

Company's securities by Directors, KMP and Employees is permitted; and set out procedures to reduce the risk of insider trading. A basic explanation on insider trading is provided together with the steps taken by the Company to prevent the practice, including: a description of what conduct may constitute insider trading; the fixed periods that Directors, employees and KMP are allowed to transact in the Company's securities; and the steps to take when buying or selling securities in the Company. 2. Definitions " Chairman " means the current serving Chairman. " Company " means Swift Media Limited (ACN 006 222 395); " deal in securities " means: buy or sell shares, options or other securities in the Company; or enter into transactions in relation to shares, options or other securities in the Company; and procuring another person to do (a) or (b) above. " Employees " means: Directors, officers, senior executives, consultants and other staff; the spouse or children of an employee; partners or fellow directors of family partnerships and companies; a trust for which the employer acts as a trustee or as a director of its trustee company; and an investment fund which effectively acts at the direct of the employee.

" Key Management Personnel ", in relation to Accounting Standards and this policy, are those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of Swift, directly or indirectly. " Policy " means this Securities Trading Policy. " Price sensitive information " has the meaning as provided for " inside information " in section 1042A of the Corporations Act 2001. That is, information concerning a company that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of securities in the Company. " Security " any listed or unlisted class of share, performance right, option, share appreciation right, convertible note, warrant or other derivative instrument in respect of Swift and its subsidiary entities, on issue from time to time 3. PURPOSE OF THIS POLICY The purpose of this policy is to: ensure Directors, officers and other employees of Swift are aware of their responsibilities when they are in possession of price sensitive information (refer section 5); assist Directors, officers and employees to avoid insider trading (refer section 6); protect Swift against damage to its reputation where it has been alleged that Directors, officers or others may have been trading in Securities when in possession of price sensitive information; and assist Swift to meet its legal obligations. SW1 Securities

Directors, officers and employees of Swift are encouraged to be long-term holders of SW1 Securities. However, they need to exercise care when dealing in SW1 Securities as they are more likely to possess confidential information about Swift which could give them an advantage as compared with other Swift securityholders in forming judgements about the performance of SW1 Securities. 4. Source of Legal Obligations 4.1 The sources of legal obligations necessitating this policy include: the ASX Listing Rules which govern trading in SW1 Securities; and the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), which prohibits insider trading. 5. Price Sensitive Information 5.1 In this policy the term 'price sensitive information' means information which: is not generally available ; and if made generally available , is likely to have an effect on the price or value of SW1 Securities. The term 'generally available' means information that has been disclosed to the market via the ASX under Swift's continuous disclosure obligations or information that has otherwise been made public. Whether information is likely to have an effect on the price or value of SW1 Securities is judged by whether it would affect a reasonable investor's investment decision.

Such information may include matters of supposition, matters that are insufficiently definite to warrant being made known to the public, and matters relating to the likely intentions of Swift. In relation to SW1 Securities, examples of possible price sensitive information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Swift; entry into or termination of a material contract by Swift, such as a major new development; a material acquisition or sale of assets by Swift; an actual or proposed takeover or merger by/of Swift; an actual or proposed change to the capital structure of Swift; a proposed distribution or a change in distribution policy of Swift; and a material claim against Swift or other unexpected material liability. 6. Prohibition of Insider Trading - Corporations Act Under the Corporations Act, all persons who possess price sensitive information about a respective security: are prohibited from trading in that respective security; and are prohibited from communicating that information to others. If a person has price sensitive information, it is illegal to: buy, sell or otherwise deal in the respective securities; advise, procure or encourage another person (for example, a family member, a friend, a family company or trust) to buy or sell the respective securities; or pass on that information to any other person, if you know or ought reasonably to know that the person may use the information to buy or sell (or procure another person to buy or sell) the respective securities. The overriding principle of this policy is that no person may act in breach of the Corporations Act as outlined above. 7. Dealing Through Third Parties 7.1 A person does not need to be a Director or employee of Company to be guilty of insider trading in relation to securities in the Company. The prohibition extends to dealings by anyone, including Directors' and employees' nominees, agents or other associates, such as family members, family trusts and family companies, as well as customers and suppliers. 8. Restriction on Trading In SW1 Securities 8.1 Employees may only trade in SW1 Securities during specific trading windows. However, Employees: may not trade in SW1 Securities during a trading window if they are in possession of price sensitive information; and may not sell SW1 Securities if they acquired those SW1 Securities within 3 months of the proposed sale date (excluding any SW1 Securities received in relation to any employee share plan which applies to Swift employees). In exceptional circumstances, Employees may seek written approval from the Chairman (or, in the case of the Chairman, the permission of the SW1 Board) to

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.