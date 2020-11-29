Swift Media : Share Purchase Plan – Offer Document

General

This Offer Document is issued by Swift Media Limited ACN 006 222 395 (Company) and is dated 27 November 2020.

This Offer Document is not a prospectus under the Corporations Act or under any other law, and it has not been lodged with ASIC. Neither ASIC or ASX take responsibility for the contents of this Offer Document or the merits of the investment to which this Offer Document relates.

This Offer Document has been prepared in accordance with ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547, which allows a company to offer securities under a share purchase plan without the use of a prospectus, subject to certain requirements. The level of disclosure required in this Offer Document is significantly less than what would be required in a prospectus.

Any investment in the Company should be considered highly speculative and you must rely on your own knowledge of the Company and previous disclosures made by the Company to ASX. Shareholders who are in any doubt or have any questions about this Offer Document should promptly consult their stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser before deciding to apply for Shares under the Offer.

No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in relation to the Offer which is not contained in this Offer Document. Any such information or representations may not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company.

Publicly available information

Information about the Company is publicly available and can be obtained from ASIC and ASX (including at www.asx.com.au). The contents of any website, or ASIC or ASX filing by the Company are not incorporated into this Offer Document and do not constitute part of the Offer. This Offer Document is intended to be read in conjunction with the publicly available information in relation to the Company which has been notified to ASX. Shareholders should therefore have regard to the other publicly available information in relation to the Company before making a decision on whether or not to invest in the Company or its Shares.

Risk factors

Before deciding to invest in the Company, Shareholders should read the entire Offer Document and in particular,