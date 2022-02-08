Swift : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SW1
02/08/2022 | 03:02am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 08, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
CEO Options - Expiry 7 February 2025. Ex $0.05
2,000,000
07/02/2022
to be confirmed
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
54006222395
1.3
ASX issuer code
SW1
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
8/2/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
Please specify
Issued in accordance with terms and conditions of engagement of CEO and MD
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
CEO Options - Expiry 7 February 2025. Ex $0.05
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
7/2/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.05000000
7/2/2025
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
For
Other
Description
Ordinary fully paid shares
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issued in accordance with terms and conditions of engagement of CEO and MD
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Equity Securities
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Issued in accordance with terms and conditions of engagement of CEO and MD
Issue details
only
Number of +securities
2,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued in accordance with terms and conditions of engagement as CEO and MD.
Purpose of the issue
Other
personalFor
Additional Details
Issued in accordance with terms and conditions of engagement as CEO and MD.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
