    SW1   AU000000SW10

SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED

(SW1)
Swift : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SW1

02/08/2022 | 03:02am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 08, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

CEO Options - Expiry 7 February 2025. Ex $0.05

2,000,000

07/02/2022

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

54006222395

1.3

ASX issuer code

SW1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issued in accordance with terms and conditions of engagement of CEO and MD

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

CEO Options - Expiry 7 February 2025. Ex $0.05

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

7/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05000000

7/2/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

Ordinary fully paid shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issued in accordance with terms and conditions of engagement of CEO and MD

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issued in accordance with terms and conditions of engagement of CEO and MD

Issue details

Number of +securities

2,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued in accordance with terms and conditions of engagement as CEO and MD.

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

Issued in accordance with terms and conditions of engagement as CEO and MD.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Swift Media Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
